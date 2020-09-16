MANCHETSER -- The growth of social media, smart devices and online sources offer 24/7 connectivity and unprecedented access to a rapidly expanding sea of information.
But with that access comes the threat of those who seek to deceive or trick us with misinformation. From false rumors and online hoaxes, to downright lies -- what can we believe and who can we trust?
To help Granite Staters better sort fact from fiction, AARP New Hampshire and the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications are presenting Fact Tracking: Finding Truth in an Infodemic, a webinar from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
“We owe it to ourselves to have good, true and accurate information to guide our actions – whether about how we vote, how we handle our finances, or how we care for our health or the health of others for caregivers among us,” said AARP NH State Director Todd Fahey in a news release. “This webinar will help people of all ages to identify misinformation.”
The free online event will kick-off with 30-minute presentation by Jevin West, director of the nonpartisan Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington.
A panel made up of Granite State journalists will share their experiences, offer tips on how to spot misinformation, where to go for the facts behind the claims, and what you can do to better navigate today’s information overload. The panel, moderated by Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, will feature Matt Mowry, editor of Business NH Magazine; Holly Ramer, a reporter with the Associated Press, and more.
"This session will help attendees be more critical consumers of news,” said Executive Director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications Laura Simoes. “As a school offering classes in communications and the First Amendment, we know that learning how to navigate the vast ocean of information out there requires tools to help you access, analyze and evaluate what you see, read and hear."
Pre-registration for this event is required at: https://aarp.cvent.com/FactTracking929.