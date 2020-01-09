NEWMARKET - Christopher Mazzone, the principal of Newmarket Junior-Senior High School who has been on leave for several weeks with no explanation, will take on a new role handling school facility and other administrative responsibilities for the district.
A joint statement issued Thursday by Mazzone and Superintendent Susan Givens announced the job change, but offered no additional information regarding Mazzone’s absence since November.
They wrote that the statement was designed to “clarify any misunderstanding” related to his absence.
“The circumstances underlying Mr. Mazzone’s absence have been resolved. Both Mr. Mazzone and Superintendent Givens have acted in good faith and want the public to know that aside from this statement, there will be no further comments made regarding this matter,” the statement said.
The announcement follows a school board meeting last month in which dozens of students and parents showed up to ask questions about Mazzone’s absence and voice their frustrations over the lack of communication from the administration.
In his new position, Mazzone will take over for Gregory Marles, who has served as the town and school facilities director and plans to resign effective Friday to take a new job closer to home.
In addition to facility maintenance, Marles has been managing a large renovation and expansion project at the elementary and junior-senior high school. Mazzone will now assume that responsibility.
“Given Mr. Mazzone’s familiarity with the construction project, as well as school operational systems, security protocols, and his prior construction experience, we are pleased to announce he will take over school facility responsibilities from Mr. Marles, as well as other administrative responsibilities for the school district. Mr. Mazzone will continue in this capacity for the remainder of the school year,” the statement said.
Sean Pine will serve as interim junior-senior high school principal for the rest of the year. A search for a permanent replacement is expected to begin soon.
“We regret any confusion that exists and any uncertainty this situation has created for members of the public, staff, and students. The superintendent, School Board, and Mr. Mazzone will continue to work together in the best interest of our students. The public is encouraged to positively support them all in these efforts,” the statement said.
