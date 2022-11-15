Active shooter threats made at multiple schools in Maine Tuesday morning are believed to be a hoax, Maine State Police said in a statement.

Maine State Police said they are investigating the threats alongside local law enforcement. The Portland Press Herald reported that law enforcement responded to Sanford High School, Portland High School and Gardiner Area High School for reports of active school shootings.

