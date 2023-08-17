Ed advocates ask judge to render 'banned concepts' law null and void
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, helped lead a coalition that asked a federal judge to strike down without a trial the state’s 2021 law that bans the teaching of discrimination in K-12 public schools.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A coalition of educators, civil libertarians and LGBTQ+ advocates told a federal court this week that the state’s two-year-old law banning the teaching of discrimination in public schools is unconstitutional and problematic to enforce because of its vagueness.

The group filed a lengthy motion asking a federal judge to issue a summary judgment rendering this 2021 law null and void.

