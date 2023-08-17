CONCORD — A coalition of educators, civil libertarians and LGBTQ+ advocates told a federal court this week that the state’s two-year-old law banning the teaching of discrimination in public schools is unconstitutional and problematic to enforce because of its vagueness.
The group filed a lengthy motion asking a federal judge to issue a summary judgment rendering this 2021 law null and void.
“It is clear that no one has a full grasp on what is or is not permissible under this law due to how vague it is, which in turn, negatively impacts teachers and students every day in the classroom,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire. “This law is an attack on educators who are simply doing their job.”
Critics say the so-called “banned concepts” law has muzzled dialogue in the classroom about racism and sexism.
Defenders of the controversial law insist it merely prevents teachers and private employers from openly advocating the view that one race, ethnic group or gender is inherently superior to another.
“As a result of the uncertainty around the current law, instructional choices have been chilled in order to avoid enforcement consequences,” two New Hampshire school administrators wrote in a statement.
“As educators, we are devoted to nurturing an equitable and inclusive school environment where all students feel seen and heard. Students must see themselves in the books they read and in the classroom discussions they have to ensure that they feel valued and to ensure that their full humanity is recognized,” said Christina Kim Philibotte and Andres Mejii, who are parties to the suit.
The state’s two largest unions, the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association of New Hampshire, originally brought separate lawsuits against the state. A federal judge combined the cases into a single complaint.
“For New Hampshire’s education commissioner, the fear is the point,” said Randi Weingarten, AFT’s national president.
“The facts in this case are so clear, and so undisputed, that the court can issue a summary judgment and make a ruling based on the law. Think about the teachers trying to follow competing state guidelines mandating the teaching of accurate and honest history who find themselves walking on eggshells.”
Critics: Law too vague
In January, Judge Paul Barbadoro denied the state’s attempt to dismiss the case and ruled the lawsuit could proceed.
In their brief, the plaintiffs maintained that in depositions, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, DOE lawyer Diana Fenton and the Human Rights Commission all failed to explain the meaning of the law or how it would be enforced.
Teachers in the suit said that in response to the measure, some books have been banned, including Tiffany Jewell’s “This Book is Anti-Racist” (2020) and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s “Stamped: Racism, Anti Racism, and You” (2020) meant for students 12 years and older.
GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders joined in the effort to strike down the law that critics refer to as “banned concepts.”
“LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and students with disabilities are being especially harmed, but the chilling effect of this law is doing a severe disservice to all students, when their teachers can’t ensure they gain a full, rich understanding of history and the people and world around them,” said Chris Erchull, a lawyer for the group.
A major contention of the suit is that the law’s language is so vague that public school officials and educators could not understand how to apply it.
The suit also claims the law violates the Due Process Clause and the First Amendment under the U.S. Constitution.
Law passed in 8 states
In 2021, New Hampshire was one of eight Republican-led states to pass such a law, promoted by conservatives upset by the teaching of Critical Race Theory, a concept taught in higher education but generally not found in the K-12 school curricula across the country.
Critical Race Theory explores how public institutions such as the criminal justice system, rather than individuals, can become inherently racist.
The law exempts higher education from its restrictions.
In late 2022, a federal judge in Florida struck down as unconstitutionally vague a similar law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
This past spring, the closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives tabled a bill (HB 61) to repeal this law.
Gov. Chris Sununu has defended the legislation, which the Republican-led Legislature attached to the two-year state budget in June 2021.
Sununu, who had raised serious concerns about an earlier version of the proposal, credited Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, with producing compromise language that he said did not unfairly target teaching methods.
Bradley stressed the law permits educators to teach about racism and sexism in American history as long as that instruction does not conclude that at present that American society is inherently sexist or racist.