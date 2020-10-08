As college officials try to deal with cases of COVID-19 on campuses this fall, advocates for sexual assault survivors are concerned that rape victims might be getting lost in the scramble.
“Many students are separated from their existing support networks,” said John Gabrieli, executive director of Every Voice Coalition.
Gabrieli said an estimated one in five women and one in 16 men is a victim of sexual assault on college campuses each year. With more than one-third of survivors dropping out of school after an attack, he calls the situation an “epidemic” that needs to be addressed.
“It has to start with a cultural shift and for us to say we believe survivors,” Gabrieli said.
When Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 705 on July 20, it was the first legislation in the state’s history aimed at curbing rape and sexual assault on college campuses. Gabrieli and members of Every Voice supported passage of the law.
Amy Culp, director of the Sexual Harassment & Rape Prevention Program (SHARPP) at University of New Hampshire, said Tuesday that changes brought about by HB 705 are good for the campus community.
“There will be a mechanism for following trends both at UNH and within the state of New Hampshire through a task force and campus climate survey. Universities will need to collaborate with law enforcement on the investigation and prosecution of instances of sexual misconduct,” Culp said of the accountability measures.
Culp said direct service numbers at SHARPP are lower this year than during the fall semester last year, but not as much as she had originally thought they might be given COVID-19 and increased safety precautions at UNH.
“It would be great if we knew that the violence was not happening, but we know that is not the case, so we want to encourage survivors to reach out for assistance and support. We are here,” Culp said.
According to the UNH Clery Report published on Sept. 29, 24 rapes were reported on campus property and 19 in on-campus student housing in 2019.
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs at the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence in Concord, said statewide hotline statistics aren’t available for September yet, but so far this year there has been a 7% increase in domestic and sexual violence calls.
The state’s 24-hour sexual assault phone number is (800) 277-5570.