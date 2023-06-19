WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court is expected to decide by the end of this month the fate of race-conscious collegiate admission policies, one of the major disputes -- also including cases involving LGBT rights and student debt forgiveness -- still yet to be resolved as the justices speed toward the end of their current term.

The court's conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority, signaled skepticism during oral arguments in December toward the legality of student admissions policies employed by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

