The American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire is ripping a new webpage for reporting alleged discrimination in schools launched this week, claiming education officials have “declared war on teachers.”
The state Department of Education launched a webpage this week in connection with the New Hampshire Commission on Human Rights (NHCHR) aimed at ensuring “students and educators are free from discrimination,” and have an opportunity to learn and teach in a safe environment.
The webpage offers an online site to address concerns a child may have been discriminated against. Parents, guardians and teachers can submit a public education questionnaire that will be reviewed by a commission intake coordinator to determine if there are grounds to file a formal complaint.
“We know that here in New Hampshire, teachers do their best to treat everyone equally, and genuinely strive to communicate with both dignity and respect,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “This webpage is now available to the public so, in the rare instance that something might appear to be adverse treatment, individuals have a place to go where they can voice their concerns and receive assistance –- whether that be parents or teachers.”
AFT-New Hampshire President Deb Howes issued a statement Wednesday calling on Gov. Chris Sununu to demand that Edelblut step down over “his outrageous, obviously politically motivated, harmful effort.”
“Totally innocent teachers could lose their teaching license over claims that are not backed up by any evidence,” said Howes. “Edelblut has declared a war on teachers, a war that the overwhelming majority of N.H. parents will find repulsive.”
State officials said the project was spearheaded following the passage of House Bill 2, Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education.
“This update to the law provides a mechanism for individuals who believe they are being discriminated against or aggrieved to have a neutral, third party review and weigh the information,” said Ahni Malachi, executive director at NHCHR. “This also creates a unique opportunity for NHDOE and New Hampshire school districts to have more robust conversations about discrimination, educational efforts on the topic and a better understanding of how to differentiate between discrimination and nondiscrimination.”
Howes said Edelblut refused an invitation from AFT-NH to meet with members about the law, and “instead launched a webpage designed to attack them.”
“It’s a pity that New Hampshire has an education commissioner who doesn’t support educators and the work they do every single day to help our children,” said Howes. “Teachers work very hard to ensure that all students feel welcome and can see their lived experiences reflected in our classrooms and discussions.”