Eleventh grade is a gauntlet of high stakes and big decisions for students like Maddy Stephen, permeated by a feeling that this year will shape the rest of their lives.
On top of the usual stresses and thrills of a new school year, students around the country will be trying to get their bearings after 18 months of pandemic disruptions.
Stephen, who is going into her third year at the Tilton School, said she just hopes the year will be “normal.” Her mother, Vanessa, hopes so, too.
“I hope for my daughter that COVID isn’t going to be a big issue, and they can focus on being kids,” Vanessa Stephen said.
But after a year and a half of a global pandemic, and a new wave threatening to snuff out hope of a normal year, “normal” might be hard to achieve — at least at first.
Some New Hampshire students have been learning remotely since March 2020. Although schools offered in-person learning last spring, not all families sent their children back to class. Some 10th-graders have never been in a high school building. Some students withered in the isolation. Some students are anxious about coming back.
“This year will be hard,” said Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt. “It’s going to be a little scary for some kids to be back in a classroom.”
The fall of 2021 won’t be like the fall of 2019 for many students, said Lisa DiBrigida, a pediatrician at Amoskeag Health who works with students referred by school behavioral health counselors.
Even a return to a familiar setting does not mean everything will snap back to normal for all children, she said.
The younger children she sees are bubbling with excitement. But older students are stressing out, especially if they spent most or all of last year learning remotely.
They might be anxious for their classmates to see them in person again, stressed about weight gain or other physical changes over the past 18 months, worried about the social maelstrom of middle and high school.
DiBrigida said it will be important to acknowledge there was nothing normal about the past 18 months, especially for school-aged children.
“I’m not trying to get them back to where they were,” DiBrigida said. “I’m saying this is a new place.”
Many school districts are planning to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide mental health support for students — if they can find counselors to hire. In Manchester, Goldhardt said, much of that work will fall to classroom teachers.
Focusing on this year
An even bigger part of teachers’ work this year will be helping students feel academically back on track.
It is still not clear how much progress New Hampshire students made in school last year. The state is still crunching test data, but standardized tests can’t tell the whole story.
Teachers will have to remember that not all students experienced school in the same way last year, especially where remote learning was involved. Some students had no trouble accessing lessons and staying engaged. Others may have had trouble getting online or had work and family obligations that got in the way of school.
“Everybody’s coming back in having different experiences,” said Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, one of the two major teachers unions. She hopes teachers and families will focus on where children can go this year, not on the ground they didn’t cover last year.
“Putting so much emphasis on what they quote-unquote ‘lost’ last year? That isn’t helping,” Tuttle said.
She said teachers will meet students where they are, without judgment, to help them learn this year. Focusing on last year won’t help students this year, Tuttle said.
Said DiBrigida: “Everyone’s just taking a big deep breath, and saying, ‘Let’s get a sense of where everybody’s at.’ Take a breath, and don’t get discouraged about what they might not have gotten last year.”
Vaccines and quarantines
Earlier in the summer, administrators and school boards were looking toward a mostly normal year, with few if any COVID-19 precautions like masks and social distancing. When schools submitted their reopening plans to the state Department of Education in June, most said they would reinstitute mask requirements only if community spread rose again.
The resurgence of the coronavirus, with the delta variant, has pushed many districts to require masks for at least the first few weeks.
“We’re all just getting exhausted, but we have to keep going,” Goldhardt said. “These students are far too important.”
Goldhardt said he has been noticing a rising tide of anger around safety measures. Masks were not a controversial topic last year, he said.
This year, families have strong opinions, both pro- and anti-mask. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend children 2 and older wear masks indoors. The state Department of Health and Human Services recommends indoor mask-wearing when community transmission is high — as it is in every county in New Hampshire.
Still, many schools are leaving masks up to students and families. Public schools including Bedford and Berlin are mask-optional, as are New Hampshire’s Catholic schools.
“We’re yielding to parental authority,” said Allison Mueller, a spokeswoman for the diocesan schools.
Masks in Manchester
Goldhardt said he was reluctant to require masks in Manchester, but he felt it was the right thing to do because COVID-19 is spreading fast in the city and Hillsborough County. He hopes transmission will soon drop to the point where masks become optional.
“We can’t eliminate risk, but we can decrease it,” said pediatrician Erik Shessler of the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth. He said he hoped schools can get as close to “normal” as possible, while staying safe.
One thing that will really help, he said, is being in school full-time.
No district is planning a “hybrid” model of instruction this year to reduce crowding, as many did last year. Schools are only planning to use remote learning in case of a major outbreak or staff shortage.
That full-time school routine — all day, five days a week — will go a long way toward helping children feel comfortable again, Shessler predicted.
Even if the routines are familiar, a lot of people are going to need some time to adjust.
“Patience is going to be the rule as everyone goes back,” DiBrigida said.