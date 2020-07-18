After a report released last week detailed weaknesses in Concord's response to repeated allegations that a former teacher had crossed the line with students, the district hopes new procedures will help catch similar incidents sooner.
Primo "Howie" Leung, the former special education teacher arrested in 2019, was accused of of sexually assaulting a middle school student at a summer camp in 2014. Fisher-Anderson said the case brought the issue of school districts' response to sexual misconduct to the fore in New Hampshire.
In a redacted report released to the public July 6, investigator Djuna Perkins laid out the ways Concord's former superintendent high school principal missed opportunities to get Leung out of the classroom or report him to police, after students and staff came to them with concerns about Leung.
Principals and teachers need to be trained on exactly what to do when a student comes to them with a problem, or they notice a teacher getting too close to students, said Karen Fisher-Anderson, who was hired as Concord's Title IX coordinator in April.
“Something like that occurs, we really want to be proactive instead of reactive, is my goal," Fisher-Anderson said. “So if a student comes in and says they’ve been sexually assaulted, we’re not all scurrying around, trying to figure out what to do with that.”
Fisher-Anderson is the first dedicated Title IX coordinator in Concord, charged carrying out the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in schools that get federal funding. Djuna Perkins, the investigator who prepared the report on Leung and made a series of recommendations for how Concord can better respond to allegations, recommended creating the position.
It is still rare for school districts to have a dedicated staffer responding to complaints of discrimination, harassment and sexual assault.
“Concord’s pretty progressive on this,” Fisher-Anderson said.
She is working on a procedure that will tell school staff what to do when they hear an allegation, which she hopes can serve as a model for other districts. “Concord’s goal is to have a blue-ribbon standard, not just comply.”
Each school district creates its own policies on how to implement Title IX. Other states, including Vermont, have model policies to help local districts make sure their policies are in line with state and federal laws, but not New Hampshire.
Concord also put together a workshop run by an association of Title IX administrators earlier this summer. Several school districts, including Manchester, got training.
Mary Steady, Manchester's director of student services who also serves Title IX coordinator, said that workshop brought up new ideas for how Manchester can better protect its students.
One idea is to have Title IX “deputies” in each school, so staff and students can report problems to a designated person in the building, though all incidents would still be reported to the district level. The “deputies” would also help Steady, who also directs Manchester's special education programs, to stay on top of the work.
Steady said Manchester plans to train principals in the coming weeks on their obligations under Title IX, and conduct “mandated reporter” training, as the district does every year, which will cover the duty of teachers and school staff to report suspicions of child abuse or neglect to the Department of Children, Youth and Families.
She said Concord's experience has put school districts across the state on guard. “We always think we can’t allow this to happen in our school system," Steady said. “That report, that incident, has influenced the entire state."
All districts are bound by the same federal and state laws, but Karen Hewes, an attorney who works on sexual harassment and discrimination cases, said there are differences in local policies, and in the way principals and teachers are trained to carry out those policies.
Hewes said the principle of "local control" in New Hampshire means the state tends to leave it to local leaders to decide how to implement policies.
“But in these issues, where we're talking about these issues of sexual harassment, sexual violence, I think it would be incredibly helpful to have a uniform model policy that districts could implement, and have guidance on how training are supposed to be conducted,” Hewes said. “Otherwise, you’re left up to whoever you hired to conduct your training.”
Bad advice or inadequate training could leave school staff unsure of what to do when someone reports an assault or incident of harassment — they may even be unsure when to report an incident to the district Title IX coordinator, or to police.
“Obviously, something fell through the cracks in the Concord case. Something went awry,” Hewes said. “New Hampshire should take this as a learning experience.”