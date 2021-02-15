School started at 7:20 a.m. on Monday at Nashua High School South. So did the smiles.
Monday marked the first time back in the classroom for the majority of Nashua’s students, who have been in fully remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic since last March.
Principal Keith Richard said the students were ready to go, including many freshmen who entered the school for the first time.
Even with masks on, “you could see their smiles,” Richard said.
“There is excitement and energy, which we love to see,” said Anthony Parker, assistant superintendent. “I think this is good for the kids and the educators who want to teach these kids.”
The Nashua School District has been fully remote, with the exception of kindergarten, first-grade and special education students, for the entire school year. On Monday, the district welcomed back all sixth- through 12th-grade students.
On March 1, second- and third-grade students will join in the hybrid schedule and on March 8, fourth-grade and fifth-grade students will be phased in.
“It is great to see kids in the building,” Richard said. “We are at about one-third capacity.”
Of Nashua South’s 1,870 students, 700 are sticking with remote learning. Districtwide, about 45% of the student body has opted to stay online.
Students have been divided into groups, with each group having two days of in-person learning and two days of online classes each week.
“I have been dying to meet the kids in person,” said James Gaj, a world studies and contemporary global studies teacher at Nashua South.
Having worked at the school for more than 15 years, Gaj said Monday was both joyful and unusual since school has been in session for months, yet teachers have not met their students face-to-face.
Gaj said the experience reenergized him.
Administrators worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition, according to Gaj, who said it was rewarding to finally have some semblance of a new normal.
“The students seem to be following the rules and they really seem happy to be here,” he said of the social-distancing and mask requirements.
Bob Cioppa, director of student services, said the atmosphere was calm.
“Things are running smoothly and it is just good to be around the kids once again,” he said.