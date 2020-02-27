MANCHESTER — A power outage at Manchester Community College canceled classes on Thursday afternoon.
Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods said the power went out at the college, and for dozens of nearby homes, around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. She said a wind gust broke a heavy branch, which fell onto a wire.
Eversource crews repaired the wire, she said, and restored power by 1:30 p.m.
Vicky Jaffe, a college spokeswoman, said the college canceled afternoon classes on Thursday.
The college reopened at 4 p.m. Thursday for evening classes.