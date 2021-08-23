The Attorney General’s Office on Monday refused to sign off on a proposed Manchester city charter amendment, putting in limbo a public vote in November on whether to allow the city school board to set its own budget for local schools — and override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen.
Several city officials said Monday they disagree with the AG’s findings.
“This is far from over,” said one city official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In a letter received Monday by Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand, Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen wrote that state officials were unable to review the proposed amendments as required under Chapter 49-B because they were not “properly presented for consideration.”
“The process approved by the voters during the November 3, 2020, regular election to revise, amend, or replace the Manchester school district charter has not been followed,” Yen wrote.
City aldermen voted last month to give final approval to the proposed amendments, which were then hand-delivered to the appropriate state agencies on July 21. Officials had 45 days to review and respond.
Last November, Manchester voters overwhelmingly approved ballot Question 1, authorizing aldermen to propose charter amendments to voters in the November 2021 city election.
The question passed with 63% of the vote and racked up majorities in all 12 wards. Question 1 gave city aldermen the power to establish a School Charter Commission without going through the state Legislature.
The city’s School Charter Commission started meeting in early January 2020 to study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own budget rather than wait to be assigned a figure by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The commission spent $30,000 over several months to complete those deliberations.
The commission initially proposed a long list of amendments to the charter, but the Attorney General’s Office eventually ruled last year they were beyond the scope of the School Charter Commission process.
The original list of recommendations included removing the mayor from the school board and limiting the role of aldermen in the school budget process to approving or denying a tax cap override request.
This past July, Alderman Pat Long proposed four amendments to the charter covering the above recommendations, with one major change — giving the school board “fiscal autonomy and responsibility proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating, and overseeing the administration of the School District’s annual budget and capital budget.”
Long’s proposed amendments would give school board members the authority to override the city’s tax cap with the same two-thirds supermajority of its membership as required for aldermen to approve an override for the city budget.
In his letter to state officials, Yen cited a portion of RSA 49-B:15 that specifies that in order to amend provisions of the charter relating to the school district, “it is the school district, and not the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, that must propose and submit revisions and/or amendments.”
Yen wrote he believes it might be possible to place a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve a commission that would have the authority to draft the proposals and submit them to the state.
A 2020 memo to city aldermen by attorney Dean Eggert, legal counsel for the Manchester School Charter Commission, appears to contradict Yen.
“The Manchester School District and the Manchester City Charter are one in the same,” Eggert wrote. “There is no separate School District Charter and there has not been one for decades. The ‘school district voters’ are the ‘city voters.’”
Aldermen are expected to discuss the issue when they meet next month.