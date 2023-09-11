CONCORD — Attorney General John Formella removed any legal barrier to the state Board of Education awarding the conservative PragerU a contract to teach a financial literacy course.

Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Hopkinton, had questioned whether a state law prevented the company from getting a Department of Education contract because it was a “fake” university.

