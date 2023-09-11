CONCORD — Attorney General John Formella removed any legal barrier to the state Board of Education awarding the conservative PragerU a contract to teach a financial literacy course.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Hopkinton, had questioned whether a state law prevented the company from getting a Department of Education contract because it was a “fake” university.
In a legal opinion issued Monday, Formella said he didn’t read the law to apply to “non-domestic entities that merely have a presence in New Hampshire through a website.”
Formella also said this would be the wrong precedent to set.
“In any event, the statute has clearly not been applied in such a manner to similarly situated entities in the past and thus it would not be in the interest of justice to take action against PragerU for failing to incorporate under the provisions of Chapter 292:8 given its present activities,” Formella wrote.
The company clearly states on its website that it doesn’t hold itself to be a higher education institution.
“On the PragerU website’s landing page, the first use of the word ‘university’ is in the following sentence: “PragerU is not an accredited university, nor do we claim to be. We don’t offer degrees, but we do provide educations, entertaining, pro-American videos for every age,’” Formella said, passing on PragerU’s disclaimer.
The state’s two largest teacher unions, Granite State Progress and other advocates hosted a virtual press conference last week calling upon the State Board of Education to reject the contract.
Democratic candidate for governor Joyce Craig has joined with Warmington to oppose the vendor.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut supported the contract with PragerU, which would offer a 75-minute video course under the state’s “Learn Everywhere” program. High school students who took the optional course would receive a half-credit for financial literacy required for graduation.
In 2021, Learn Everywhere began offering course credit work in non-traditional classroom settings, including FIRST Robotics in Manchester and the Seacoast Science Center in Rye.
PragerU’s website states it “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”
Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager founded the program. Some of its other videos include “Make Men Masculine Again” and “The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party.”
Board of Education Chairman Andrew Cline said he watched all 15 videos for the course and judged them to be of good quality, not riddled with a political agenda.
In 2022, the Legislature created the requirement for one-half credit in “personal finance literacy” (HB 1671).
The law delayed the start of the requirement until the 2023-24 school year.
The state board could take up this contract at its regularly monthly meeting this Thursday.
The Londonderry High School cheerleading program has been shut down pending an investigation into allegations of a “toxic and pervasive culture” of bullying, harassment and discrimination, according to a letter from the school district to families.