The state Attorney General's Office is suing a defunct for-profit nursing school to stop it collecting payments from former students.
The Attorney General's Office said in a civil complaint that Connecticut company called Trigram Education partners, which ran the American School of Nursing and Medical Careers in Manchester, deceived students about the school's loss of accreditation.
The state Board of Nursing suspended the school's license in October, and the state Higher Education Commission suspended its license to the school in December.
The state also claims Trigram also deceived students about the school's eviction from its campus, after it failed to pay rent.
One student told the state that he or she received a bill, even after Trigram told students they would be refunded, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, and another student said the company admitted it could not pay refunds.
The complaint alleges that Trigram violated the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act, and the state is suing to get money for students, civil penalties, and attorney’s fees in this civil action, and to stop the school from collecting any more money from students.