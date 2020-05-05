MANCHESTER -- Aldermen voted Tuesday to approve a new three-year contract with Manchester teachers, one of two contracts passed with unions representing school district staff.
The contract with the Manchester Education Association includes salary increases of 1.5% in the first year and 3% in the second and third years.
The contract was approved on a 7-6 vote, with aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, and Dan O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Jim Roy, Elizabeth Moreau, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Keith Hirschmann, and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw, whose daughter is a Manchester teacher, abstained.
Porter appealed the vote to fellow board members, questioning whether the votes of eight elected members were needed to pass a labor contract, but city solicitor Emily Rice said a simple majority vote of those present was sufficient.
"It’s been a long time coming, and I’m extremely pleased that tonight I can say our teachers have a successor contract," said Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt. "Though this is long overdue, it seems entirely appropriate that the contract would be finalized during teacher appreciation week. I’d like to thank the Board of Aldermen for supporting this agreement as well as a new contract for our directors and coordinators. I’m immensely proud of all of our school district employees and I hope they see these agreements as recognition of everything they do for our community."
"It's appropriate that on Teacher Appreciation Day, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a fair and sustainable contract for our educators and for our city," said Mayor Joyce Craig. "While this contract came forward during a difficult time, this pandemic has further illustrated how invaluable our teachers are. I'd like to thank our school district employees for all they do for our students, and I'm grateful for everything they do to support our community."
According to a copy of the contract posted on the school district website, teachers paid at steps 1-14 would receive a 1.5% increase in the first year of the deal. Salary grid resets in school years 2021 and 2022 will result in a 3% increase for each teacher.
School officials estimate the contract will result in increases to teacher salary costs of $2,479,821 in school year 2021, and $2,217,380 in school year 2022.
The total cost of the new contract to the district is pegged at $5,099,128 in school year 2021 and $2,812,977 in school year 2022.
School business administrator Karen Defrancis said she does not anticipate layoffs to be necessary because of the new contract.
In fiscal years 2021-22, the district’s contribution to health insurance is reduced from 85% to 82.5% for non-HSA plans, or 85% for HSA plans, whichever is less.
The district’s contribution toward dental insurance drops from 83% to 80% under the terms of the new deal.
Aldermen also voted to approve a new contract for school district coordinators and directors.
Estimates by school district officials peg the financial impact of that contract at $30,231 in increases to the overall operating budget over the two years of the contract, which runs through school year 2021-2022.