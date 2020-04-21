MANCHESTER -- Aldermen approved a new three-year contract Tuesday night with Manchester teachers, one of two contracts passed with unions representing school district staff.
The contract with the Manchester Education Association includes salary increases of 1.5% in the first year and 3% pay hikes in years two and three.
The contract was approved on a 7-6 vote, with aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, and Dan O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Jim Roy, Elizabeth Moreau, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Keith Hirschmann, and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw abstained, as her daughter is a Manchester teacher.
Levasseur questioned whether a majority of elected members was needed to pass a labor contract, but city solicitor Emily Rice said a simple majority vote was sufficient.
The contracts will now lay over until the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
“I’d like to thank the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for voting in support of successor contracts for our valued MSD staff,” said Supt. John Goldhardt in a statement. “Our staff has responded to the COVID-19 crisis as I expected they would: with creativity, thoughtfulness, and resilience.
"Despite all of the challenges, they’ve worked to ensure our students and families would continue to receive the support they depend on. I’m proud to be a part of such a dedicated education community, and these agreements are recognition of the work our staff have done and will continue to do for years to come."
According to a copy of the contract posted on the school district website, teachers paid at steps 1-14 would receive a 1.5% increase in the first year of the deal. Salary grid resets in school years 2021 and 2022 will result in a 3% increase to each teacher.
School officials estimate the contract will result in increases to teacher salary costs of $2,479,821 in school year 2021, and $2,217,380 in school year 2022.
The total cost of the new contract to the district is pegged at $5,099,128 in school year 2021 and $2,812,977 in school year 2022.
School business administrator Karen Defrancis said at this time she does not anticipate layoffs to be a result of approving the new contract.
The contract contains language addressing issues with the number of sick days teachers have taken in recent years.
“Excessive teacher absences impair the continuity of instruction and degrade the overall quality of the education the students of the district receive,” the contract states.
“The district and the association hereby pledge their joint commitment to reducing excessive absenteeism.”
In fiscal years 2021-22, the district’s contribution to health insurance is reduced from 85 percent to 82.5 percent for non-HSA plans, or 85 percent for HSA plans, whichever is less.
The district’s contribution toward dental insurance drops from 83 percent to 80 percent under the terms of the new deal.
Several aldermen voiced opposition to the contract.
“It just blows my mind that we hear we can’t attract new teachers and our starting pay is still below $40,000 a year,” said Terrio.
“I understand it’s been three years but I think this is the wrong time for this,” said Roy,
“It’s been recognized there’s been an issue with excessive absenteeism,” said Porter. “If you are aware of this ongoing situation, why wouldn’t you address it in the contract now, why kick it down the curb?”
“The MEA is committed to reducing absenteeism by 5 percent,” said attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum, who helped negotiate the deal. “We pushed for something that would be more aggressive, but they are convinced they can do this through messaging.”
Representing the MEA at the table during the most recent negotiation sessions were union president Sue Hannan; union vice president Maxine Mosley; and Megann Walsh, UniServ director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district were Goldhardt and Upton.
Aldermen also voted to approve a new contract for school district coordinators and directors.
Estimates by school district officials peg the financial impact of that contract at $30,231 in increases to the overall operating budget over the two years of the contract, which runs through school year 2021-2022.
The contract was approved 10-4, with Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Moreau, Terrio, Shaw, Barry, Gamache, and O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Roy, Porter, Hirschmann and Levasseur.