MANCHESTER — City aldermen rejected a request from their counterparts on the school board this week to support a bond to fund construction of fifth-grade classrooms at Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools, opting instead to back a bond for technology upgrades across the district.
In April 2018 school board members approved a redistricting plan crafted by former Superintendent of Schools Bolgen Vargas. It adjusted student feeder patterns across the city and moved fifth-graders into the district’s four middle schools.
Though the plan was approved more than two years ago, some parents and city officials continue to express frustration with the shifting of students.
In September 2019, Parkside Middle School on the city’s West Side transitioned to a grade 5-8 school, the first of Manchester’s four middle schools to do so. Earlier this year school board members approved using money from its general fund to begin construction at Southside Middle School ahead of a similar transition.
In response to those concerns, current Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt drew up a redistricting “reboot” of sorts, delaying some of the changes. The new timetable called for Southside Middle School to include grades 5 through 8 beginning in September 2021, while Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools would welcome fifth-graders beginning in September 2022.
Recently, Goldhardt told the school board he thinks it’s time to “pivot” their focus from issuing bonds for middle school reconfiguration work to improving the district’s remote learning technology, citing a lack of support from city aldermen for the redistricting plan.
A $1.3 million bond for construction to transform Hillside and McLaughlin into grade 5-8 schools received just seven votes of support from the aldermen. Those were enough to send the bond to a second and final vote at this week’s board meeting, but 10 votes are needed to pass the measure.
On Tuesday, school board vice chairwoman Leslie Want made a last-ditch plea to aldermen to support the construction bond.
“This bond is necessary to help lower class sizes, and help move us closer to our district goals,” said Want. “Not only has this been supported by two superintendents, both with doctoral degrees in education, but two very diverse board of school committees and also by all of you when you voted to approve the 2021 school budget back in June. We as the school board understand it’s difficult to hear from constituents who are nervous about change, but we trust our experts when they tell us they will not move forward with any changes unless it is the best decision for our students and staff.”
Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw expressed support for the bond.
“By not voting for this you would be taking a step back,” Shaw said. “Parkside kids are thriving under the new plan. It’s not fair that the three-tiered plan is now being held up by misnomers and misinformation.”
“As far as Parkside being great, we keep hearing that but it’s a revolving door for principals,” said Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza. “Here’s a news flash for ya — you can’t take a 1960s junior high school and for a few hundred thousand dollars turn it into a middle school. If you want to build a middle school, let’s build a middle school.”
“The reason I made the motion to approve this is this study went on for two years and now we’re not going to approve it,” Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy said. “We’ve done it too many times in this city. It went through two superintendents, two school committees, and they all voted for it and a small group of individuals got the ear of some members of this board, and we’re gonna put the kibosh to it. I just don’t think it’s right.”
The bond vote was 7-6 in favor, three votes shy of the 10 needed to pass. Opposed were Sapienza, Dan O’Neil, Joe Kelly Levasseur, Bill Barry, Keith Hirschmann, Kevin Cavanaugh and Will Stewart. Supporting the measure were Shaw, Mike Porter, Normand Gamache, Pat Long, Roy and Elizabeth Moreau. Ross Terrio was absent.
Aldermen then voted 11-2 to support the technology bond request, with Roy and Levasseur opposed.