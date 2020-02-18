MANCHESTER — City aldermen rejected a request Tuesday night from school committee members to reconsider a vote taken late last year on bonding to help fund redistricting efforts in Manchester schools.
In December, city aldermen voted 6-6 to reject a request to redirect $2.1 million in bonding approved for preschools and instead use the money for renovations associated with middle school redistricting efforts.
Ten votes were needed to approve the request.
Earlier this fall, school officials determined available space at both Manchester Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology was less than needed for a preschool program, so Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt went before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to ask that bond funding be reallocated for renovation work at the city’s middle schools to prepare for redistricting in 2021.
School board members supported Goldhardt’s request on a 14-1 vote in November.
On Tuesday, Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter made a motion seeking $1.8 million in bonding, after committee members voted to ask aldermen to fund fifth-grade redistricting efforts using bonds instead of reallocating funds from other line items in the budget. Approving the request would have returned $750,000 to the school district to be spent where it is needed, such as supplies and other items.
That request was defeated on a 6-8 vote, with aldermen Pat Long, Jim Roy, Elizabeth Moreau, Ross Terrio, Barbara Shaw and Porter voting in favor. Opposed were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Keith Hirschmann, Joe Kelly Levasseur and Dan O’Neil.
Porter voiced support for the bond request.
“The redistricting is happening,” Porter posted on Facebook. “Votes have been cast and policy has been set. We must fund this process for a number of reasons: funding all three middle schools ultimately saves money rather than piece meal; the middle schools have space; students will have access to foreign language, the arts, athletics and more; students will have four years of stability.”
“If we bond this we can then return the $750,000 to the district which I will request is earmarked for desperately needed supplies throughout the district,” added Porter. “A direct impact in the classrooms. Just because one middle school doesn’t like it doesn’t mean the policy won’t be implemented. The middle school opposing this needs to get on board. Can’t have one school undermining the policy enacted by the school board.”