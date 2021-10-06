City aldermen voted this week to accept and roll $10,847,571 in state adequacy and relief aid into the Manchester School District’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
The vote to accept the funds was 10-3. Voting in favor were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Jim Roy, Tony Sapienza, Ross Terrio, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache and Dan O’Neil. Opposed were Sebastian Sharonov, Ed Sapienza and Joe Kelly Levasseur. Keith Hirschmann was absent.
The funding comes as a result of a decision by state legislators to temporarily recalculate the formula for adequacy aid. During the COVID-19 pandemic, public school enrollment dropped significantly in many districts, due to some parents opting to homeschool their children or send them to in-person classes at private schools. In addition, a change in the federal free and reduced price lunch program during the pandemic has made it tougher for districts to calculate poverty levels.
Sharonov argued in favor of putting the funding toward property tax relief to lower taxes by a $1.18 less per thousand dollars of valuation for city residents.
“With the revaluation we had in in 2021, I think a lot of people are going to get property tax relief from this, and this is one-time money that we can use towards this instead of giving it to the schools.”
Roy disagreed, saying the money is “intended for the school district.”
“If we put it toward the taxes, let’s remember this is one-time money,” said Roy. “One year from now that money isn’t going to be there, so the $1.18 that you say is benefiting us is going to come back to haunt us. It doesn’t make any sense to kick the can down the road. These funds are needed at the school district.”
Shaw said the city’s tax rate will be “lowered anyway slightly” due to the recent revaluation.
“I feel this money belongs to the school district,” said Shaw. “I understand the reval effect, very personally, but feel we will have some relief. I feel this is the best compromise because we return the money that belongs to the schools back to the schools, and we are going to have a lower tax rate from the reval estimates and we will have a more stable tax rate in the coming years.”
Levasseur asked that the discussion be tabled until more information was available on whether a portion of the funds could be given to taxpayers and the rest given to the schools. That vote failed 9-4, with Sharonov, Terrio, Levasseur and Ed Sapienza voting in favor.
Levasseur said it’s funny how the school district wants “all the money, but they never want to share the money with the taxpayers in the city who are going to get creamed.”
“I’ve sat on 12 boards here in the last 20 years, and never once has the school district had their budget cut by this board,” said Levasseur. “They’ve never had a zero balance. The last 10 years, they’ve gotten the tax cap number, so they’ve never actually seen a cut before. This is an opportunity to help everybody in the city, not just one small group of people which we all love and care about, but right now things are getting really crazy with the cost of everything.”
Tony Sapienza said if the city put the funds toward the tax rate, it could dissuade the Legislature from sending additional school aid in the future.
“If you give your child money for college and they spent the year in Europe, you wouldn’t give them any more, right?” said Sapienza. “If we don’t spend it on schools, the state’s going to stop sending it. It’s that simple. And the schools need it.”
Karen DeFrancis, chief financial officer for the Manchester School District, said the $10.8 million would free up $5.5 million in federal ESSER funding, which could be used to help students who didn’t achieve proficiency levels while engaged in remote learning during the pandemic.
Other uses of the $10.8 million include $250,000 to keep wings of some city schools open this fall, $1.4 million for food services, $250,000 for staffing needs and $2.5 million for technology.