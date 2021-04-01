School officials in Merrimack will offer full day, in-person learning for students in every grade level by May 3.
“We need to get kids back in school full-time,” said school board member Laurie Rothhaus.
This week, the board voted to implement full day learning in the classroom for grades five and six starting on April 19, and for grades seven through 12 on May 3.
The lower grade levels already transitioned from hybrid and began full-time instruction in the schools on March 15. The board also agreed that students will have the option of remaining in the existing fully remote REAL Academy if they desire, or students can choose concurrent, at-home learning as well.
“The best part of this plan is the flexibility for students and families,” said school board member Jenna Hardy, adding parents will appreciate having the choice.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines is happening quickly, according to Hardy, who said all Merrimack teachers had the opportunity to receive their first vaccination shot last weekend.
Parents expressed differing views on whether all of the schools should be open full-time, five days a week.
“The students have had enough change this year,” said Sarah Leland, a parent with two children at Merrimack High School. “A change would create many scheduling issues that would take weeks to iron out.”
Leland said the adjustment would also likely result in additional quarantining and further disruptions, maintaining students are already familiar with the existing hybrid schedule.
“It is time to go back for those who choose to do so,” countered Kerri Hayes, maintaining some children are struggling, failing and disengaged.
Children are now on waiting lists to see therapists and some have been experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to Hayes.
“We are now in a different wave -- an escalating mental and behavioral health crisis,” she said.
Outside tents will be installed at the schools, assigned seats will be necessary on the bus and in classrooms, plexiglass barriers will be added where necessary and inside mask breaks will be eliminated, according to the new reopening plan that was adopted, which includes early releases every Friday.
Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said he will not sugarcoat some of the realities of this change, noting physical distancing will decrease from six feet to three feet.
“Chatter and laughter in the hallways, we certainly want that … but right now let’s be clear -- school is not looking, nor will it look exactly like we would like it to look. It can’t,” said McLaughlin. “If it does, then we have abandoned our responsibility to maintain the safety requirements that we are required to maintain.”
School board member Shannon Barnes said she would prefer to wait and have all of the upper grade levels begin full in-person learning on May 3, which would allow more time for teachers to be fully vaccinated. This recommendation was also made by school administrators.
“I don’t understand the need for more time and more planning,” said Hardy.
The board ultimately voted to expand full-time, in-person learning starting on April 19 and May 3, depending on the grade level.