Christian Cheetham, who has taught at Alvirne High School and the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center for seven years and currently oversees the Air Force Junior ROTC elective course program for grades 9-12, learned he was chosen as New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration at the school Monday. Courtesy New Hampshire Department of Education
A teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson has been named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Christian Cheetham, who has taught at Alvirne and the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center for seven years and currently oversees the Air Force Junior ROTC elective course program for grades 9-12, learned of his selection during a surprise celebration at the school Monday.
Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham, a retired Air Force officer, was chosen for his “exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students,” state education officials said in a news release.
He will serve as an ambassador for teachers throughout the state for the next year and is in the running to be named National Teacher of the Year.
“Colonel Cheetham has shown exemplary leadership abilities throughout his time as a teacher, and his commitment to excellence in education is obvious to those students who have had the pleasure of sitting in his classroom,” said Frank Edelblut, state education commissioner, in a statement.
“He continues to teach students that today’s world is full of opportunities, and we commend his passion for collaborative teaching, taking on new initiatives and recognizing that all students are worthy.”
Alvirne Principal Steve Beals described Cheetham as a man with integrity, leadership and “exceptional communication skills who has been an integral part of the school and community.”
“Chris is a wonderful leader with an infectious ability to share stories about his distinguished military career, support colleagues in and out of school, and support, through multiple service activities, our local American Legion and VFW organizations,” Beals said in a statement.
Cheetham says his classroom culture centers around teamwork, good manners, community service and mutual respect, while pushing students beyond their comfort zone to instill resiliency and develop skills needed in today’s world.
“I think kids and adults are desperate for real experiences,” Cheetham wrote in his application essay. “Technology is robbing us of our humanity and I strive every day to bring the humanity back … In my opinion, our students are desperate for real mentoring relationships.”
He said his true motivation is to teach students how to live their lives in ways that truly make them happy.
“The selection committee was overwhelmed with the high-caliber teachers considered for this award. New Hampshire is lucky to have such a devoted group of educators who are making a difference in the lives of our youth,” said Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of education and former Beech Street Elementary School principal in Manchester.
Cheetham was selected from a pool of four finalists that also included:
• Susan Bradford, third grade, James Mastricola Elementary School, Merrimack.
• Jennifer MacLeod, eighth grade, Hollis/Brookline Middle School, Hollis.
• Curt McDermott, ninth through 12th grade, Goffstown High School.
More than 120 educators were nominated for 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year, the most ever. From this pool, 44 applicants were moved forward in the selection process.
In December, the semifinalists, finalists and Cheetham will be invited to a Leadership in Education Banquet to celebrate their accomplishments along with other distinguished educators in the state.
In March 2021, the Biden administration released the federal government's largest pool of pandemic relief for public schools. The American Rescue Plan infused campuses with $122 billion to reopen buildings, address mental health needs and help students who had fallen behind academically.
Student test scores declined across the country, particularly in math, and not one state saw an increase, according to the most comprehensive look at the impact of the pandemic on student achievement to date.