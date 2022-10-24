2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year winner

Christian Cheetham, New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, is shown with state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut at Monday’s assembly at Alvirne High School.

 New Hampshire Department of Education

A teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson has been named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Christian Cheetham, who has taught at Alvirne and the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center for seven years and currently oversees the Air Force Junior ROTC elective course program for grades 9-12, learned of his selection during a surprise celebration at the school Monday.

2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year winner

Christian Cheetham, who has taught at Alvirne High School and the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center for seven years and currently oversees the Air Force Junior ROTC elective course program for grades 9-12, learned he was chosen as New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration at the school Monday. Courtesy New Hampshire Department of Education
Monday, October 24, 2022