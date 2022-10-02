Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals is expected back at the school Monday, though officials remain quiet as to the reasons why he was placed on leave earlier this month.
Hudson Superintendent of Schools Daniel Moulis sent an email Saturday morning to Alvirne staff, students and families announcing the news.
“I’m writing to let you know that Principal Beals will be returning from leave on Monday, Oct. 3,” read the one-sentence email.
No further information was provided.
“I’m happy to be back,” said Beals during a brief phone conversation Sunday. He declined to discuss any additional details of his situation, saying he is simply looking forward to getting back to work.
Emails sent Sunday to Supt. Moulis and Hudson school board members seeking comment were not returned.
Hudson school board vice chair Gretchen Whiting said in an email that, per policy, board members don’t get involved in personnel matters “unless brought to the board for review by the individual/staff member involved.”
“This personnel issue has not been brought to the school board,” said Whiting in an email.
At a school board meeting last week, Moulis remained tight-lipped why Beals was on leave.
“There’s been a few questions and a few emails received at the school district office,” Moulis told school board members last Monday night. “There is a process that has to be followed. We are well into this process. And we are asking for patience for this process to be completed.”
More than 22,000 people signed an online petition asking that Beals be reinstated at the high school.
The petition, started on Change.org by Melissa Connors, claims Beals was put on leave because of an incident at a recent pep rally.
“This is absolutely insane and ridiculous,” Connors wrote in her petition. “He brought together an entire school and got them ready to support their football team for their first home game. You can see from videos how excited kids were and how much fun they were having.”
“Mr. Beals is one of the best, if not the best, principal in the state,” Connors wrote. “He needs our help now. We need to bring Mr. Beals back to school and let the new superintendent know he is a huge part of Alvirne High School and our kids’ lives.”
Dozens of comments on social media reference the use of balloons during the pep rally in an activity resembling the balloon popping” challenge on TikTok, where two people pop a balloon by squishing it between their bodies.
The situation has energized students and alumni of Alvirne High School. Two Alvirne graduates — Cassie Shelley and Colin O’Neil, who graduated from collegiate programs in media production and communications — said in a social media post they were looking to conduct interviews and film a documentary about Beals’ story.
The pair were at Benson’s Park by the gazebo on Saturday to speak with anyone wishing to share a story about Beals.
