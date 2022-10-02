Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals is expected back at the school Monday, though officials remain quiet as to the reasons why he was placed on leave earlier this month.

Hudson Superintendent of Schools Daniel Moulis sent an email Saturday morning to Alvirne staff, students and families announcing the news.

Sunday, October 02, 2022
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Friday, September 30, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022