Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals remains on leave, as “a process that has to be followed” plays out, school officials said this week.
Hudson Superintendent of Schools Daniel Moulis and school board members remain quiet on why Beals is out on leave.
“There’s been a few questions and a few emails received at the school district office,” Moulis told school board members at a meeting Monday night. “There is a process that has to be followed. We are well into this process. And we are asking for patience for this process to be completed.”
After a standing-room only crowd turned out at a meeting earlier this month to voice their concerns over the situation, Hudson school board members held this week’s session at the Hudson Community Center “in the event that we had some folks show up for public input,” said board chairman Gary Gasdia.
Less than 10 people sat in the audience, and not one of them spoke during public input.
Calls placed to Beals seeking comment have yet to be returned.
In a statement to the public and school board members, Moulis thanked students for sharing their opinions and feedback “in a respectful manner without disrupting the learning process over the past couple of weeks.”
“There have been some questions as to whether students have the right to protest and they do have this right -- as long as they do not disrupt classroom instruction, do not cause a safety concern, or do not miss class.”
More than 22,000 people had signed an online petition as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, asking that Beals be reinstated at the high school.
The petition, started on Change.org by Melissa Connors, claims Beals was put on leave because of an incident at a recent pep rally.
“This is absolutely insane and ridiculous,” Connors wrote in her petition. “He brought together an entire school and got them ready to support their football team for their first home game. You can see from videos how excited kids were and how much fun they were having.”
“Mr. Beals is one of the best if not the best principal in the state,” Connors wrote. “He needs our help now. We need to bring Mr. Beals back to school and let the new superintendent know he is a huge part of Alvirne High School and our kids’ lives.”
Dozens of comments on social media reference the use of balloons during the pep rally in an activity resembling the balloon popping” challenge on TikTok, where two people pop a balloon by squishing it between their bodies.
The situation has energized students and alumni of Alvirne High School. Two Alvirne graduates — Cassie Shelley and Colin O’Neil, who graduated from collegiate programs in media production and communications — said in a social media post they are looking to conduct interviews and film a documentary about Beals’ story.
The pair said in a social media post they will be at Benson’s Park by the gazebo this Saturday, Oct. 1, between 1 and 5 p.m. to speak with anyone wishing to share a story about Beals.
Amid calls from residents for the superintendent and board members to resign, Litchfield’s school board voted to withdraw more than $800,000 from two capital reserve funds to cover for a mistaken assumption by the district’s former business administrator.