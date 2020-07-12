A detailed school reopening plan — the first publicly unveiled in New Hampshire — highlights how the Amherst School District proposes to open its schools this fall.
“We intend to open our physical schools on Aug. 31, but we want to give families and we want to give staff and our faculty the choice as to whether they participate in-person or remotely,” said Superintendent Adam Steel.
A 15-page draft document was recently released with recommendations on how to safely reopen the district’s schools, but Steel stressed that this is still preliminary. It will be reviewed by a task force and could change.
“We don’t have to figure out the entire school year to start,” said Steel, explaining families will have four- or five-week segments where they could opt to change their status from remote learning to in-school instruction, or vice-versa.
The plan
The recommended reopening plan includes possible staggered start and end times, a school calendar with 10 segments to allow for flexibility with changing conditions, and a color-coded COVID-19 risk level.
If the status is red, the school campus is closed and remote learning is in place for everyone. If the status is orange, the school campus is open only for priority or small group purposes, with face masks required and staff required to test for COVID-19 every two weeks.
The yellow status, which Steel predicts will be in place at the start of the school year, will allow schools to be open and require that face masks be worn by all staff and students in grades five through 12 while indoors and when six to 10 feet of social distancing is not possible; students will remain in designated classrooms when possible, outdoor instruction will be encouraged and travel within the school buildings will be limited.
“Yes, we are intending to limit the mixing of students whenever possible,” he said.
Steel is recommending a disciplinary policy that would support enforcement of safety protocols, as well as a separate policy restricting symptomatic access to the school building by faculty and students.He is predicting that about 70 percent of staff and students will opt to be in the schools during yellow status.During the yellow and green phases, a staggered start time to the school day is being proposed, with some students and staff starting and ending an hour and a half after the first round of arrivals. He admits this will be logistically challenging, and will require additional busing needs.
“We need to make sure every student safely achieves at least a year of academic growth by Memorial Day,” said the superintendent.
Reaction to the plan
“I think this draft really addresses a lot of the concerns and points of view that we heard in the parent and community subgroup, which is not easy,” said Shannon Gascoyne of Amherst.
Peter King of Mont Vernon said he was impressed with the work put into the draft plan, adding he appreciates the flexibility.
“I think these are all great, but how are you controlling the budget?” asked King.
A safe reopening will require some investments, according to Steel, who said grants will be sought to help offset some of the cost.
“This is a starting point,” said the superintendent.