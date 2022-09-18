Manchester schools are partnering with Amoskeag Health to operate health centers at two local elementary schools as part of a pilot program aimed at helping families better connect with health services during the school year.

School board members unanimously supported launching the pilot program this fall at Beech Street and Gossler Park elementary schools.

