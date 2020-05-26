Administrators at Presentation of Mary Academy traveled more than 800 miles last week to personally congratulate each of the school’s eighth-grade graduates.
The private school in Hudson could not conduct its traditional eighth-grade graduation ceremony, so the principal and assistant principal took matters into their own hands to make sure all 44 students received the attention they deserve.
“This is how we connect with all of the families and show them that we all care. There were a lot of emotions and a lot of tears,” said Sister Maria Rosa, principal at Presentation of Mary Academy.
She and the school’s assistant principal, Lisa Toohey, knew they had to do something special for the graduating class since some of the students had been there since they were 3-years-old.
“We mapped out where each of them lived and planned to go house to house. What we didn’t realize was that it was a little over 800 miles,” said Rosa, explaining it took them nearly 13 hours to make the rounds from Townsend, Mass., stopping in several communities and making their way back to New Hampshire, up to Bedford and home to Hudson.
“It was a whole day event. We did it really just to boost up their morale,” she said.
While wearing face masks and practicing social distancing because of COVID-19, the administrators distributed yearbooks and special banners with a personalized photo for each graduate.
“The banners were a really nice gift. It made me realize how much they really care about us,” said Erin Flaherty of Nashua, an eighth-grade graduate who will be moving on to Nashua High School South in the fall.
Remote learning has been challenging, said Flaherty, adding it has been difficult not seeing the classmates she has spent the past decade with.
“We were supposed to have a Washington, DC, trip and graduation ceremony, which was most of my motivation for doing the school work,” Flaherty said, adding she appreciates all of the efforts from the school to still try and make their final weeks special.
Her mother, Colleen Flaherty, said it was a sincere gesture from school administrators to really make the eighth-grade class feel like they have made a difference and really contributed to the school.
“It was a great idea, and it was no small feat,” she said of the 800-mile trip.
The past two months have been both challenging and rewarding for the school staff, according to Rosa, who said that through it all, there have been few complaints. The silver lining to it all, she said, is that the school has gained deeper relationships with all of the students and their families.
“We have missed out on not being a part of their lives for the past few weeks, but with remote learning the families are much more engaged,” said Rosa.