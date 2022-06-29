CONCORD — A trio of taxpayers and business property owners in Plymouth and Penacook have brought another education finance lawsuit against the state, contending the state fails to provide enough aid for all families to receive an adequate education.
A coalition of lawyers are representing these taxpayers, including Andru Volinsky and John Tobin, two of the lead lawyers that convinced the Supreme Court in 1997 to rule the state had to increase aid to reduce the over-reliance on local property taxes to pay for schools.
The Education Law Center, a leading advocate for equitable educational opportunity, is also supporting the suit along with a third attorney, Natalie Laflamme.
“The reliance on widely varying local tax rates to fund the state’s responsibility to provide public education clearly violates the New Hampshire Constitution and the principles established in the Claremont cases,” Tobin said.
Steven Rand owns a hardware center, lives in Plymouth and is one of those bringing suit.
In the most recent school year, the town had $942,652 in equalized property value per pupil to support its schools.
The statewide average equalized property valuation per pupil is $1.3 million.
The town is part of the Pemi-Baker Cooperative District in which all communities send students to Plymouth Regional High School. Equalized property valuations of other towns in that district are as high as $5.4 million per student in Waterville Valley and $4.8 million in Holderness, the suit said.
The other taxpayers bringing suit are from Penacook, an incorporated village of Concord.
Robert Gabrielli, a retired physician owns commercial property in Penacook while Jessica and Adam Russell also live there and Jessica is an at-large member of the Merrimack Valley School Board.
School property taxes in Penacook were $16.74 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for the 2020-2021 school year; the school taxes for the same year in the rest of Concord were $13.81, the lawsuit said.
The case was filed Tuesday in Grafton County Superior Court.
The legal team said some of the issues in this suit “complement” another education funding lawsuit brought against the state by the ConVal Regional School District.
Last year the Supreme Court sent that case back to a lower court for a full trial on the facts.
Lawyers with Attorney General John Formella’s office have argued the ConVal suit failed to prove the current system of supporting aid to local education was unconstitutional.
“Effective and sustained advocacy is essential to ensure that all children have access to a high quality and equitable public education. Sustainable funding is a key part of the equation,” said Gregory Little with the Education Law Center.