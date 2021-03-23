For Manchester students sitting their SAT college entrance exams this week after more than a year of disrupted learning, the tests are one more sign that school is getting back on track.
Several spring 2020 dates of the Scholastic Aptitude Tests were canceled at the outset of the pandemic, when all New Hampshire students were sent home to learn remotely. This spring's SATs are one high school milestone restored.
Shaun St. Onge, principal of Manchester's Memorial High School, said the schools have used now-familiar online learning tools to distribute test prep materials, like study guides and practice exams, to students.
The schools' preparation for the testing days has changed, too, St. Onge said, as the test this year will be administered online instead of with paper and pencil.
"Instead of having students have a No. 2 pencil and prepare to fill in the Scantron sheet, we've had to prepare Chromebooks and a secure browser," he said.
Test areas are being set up with computers and outlets -- well-spaced, of course. There are three test dates this year, St. Onge said, which will allow for more distancing.
Students are anxious, he said. But test-day jitters aren't the only worry.
For a few students, St. Onge said, the stress of the high-stakes exam will be compounded by returning to the school building for the first time in over a year. Some students have chosen to keep learning remotely, he said, even after Manchester began allowing high school students back part-time in January.
"That may be anxiety-inducing," St. Onge said.
But maybe for others, he said, the familiar school setting will put them at ease. At a make-up testing day last fall, when almost all all Manchester high schoolers were still learning remotely, St. Onge said students were excited to be in the school again.
Nashua 11th-graders took the SATs on March 5, and more will sit the tests this Friday.
“From all accounts, the first sessions at North and South went smoothly,” said Anthony Parker, assistant superintendent for secondary education in Nashua. Students sat at computers in every big open space available, Parker said – the gyms, the cafeterias, the media centers.
Despite all the upheaval of the last year, Parker said he’s seen students becoming more resilient this year, able to adapt to change and stressful situations -- like a college entrance exam.
“They seemed engaged, as if it were a regular year,” Parker said.