School administrators say a draft version of a school facilities report — which recommends closing four elementary schools and merging two high schools to address declining enrollment and $150 million-plus in deferred maintenance and other costs — isn’t the final word on the issue.
A draft copy of the school facilities audit, prepared by MGT Consulting Group, suggests closing the Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools.
Other recommendations include merging Manchester School of Technology (MST) and Manchester Memorial High School, and moving Manchester High School West students to Central High School temporarily so West can be renovated.
The recommendations are being made to address years of declining enrollment and so-called “empty seats” in local schools, which MGT estimates will cost the Manchester School District (MSD) $1.9 million this fiscal year.
Members of the school board’s Committee on Finance and Facilities quizzed staff from MGT about the report in a remote meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“The situation is the district, with the amount of deferred maintenance needs you have, with the advanced age of the buildings you have, with the budget you have, is not sustainable for the long term because money is being put into the buildings that could be put into the classrooms,” said Michael Raisor, MGT senior vice president.
“I must emphasize to the public and the media that the draft report is not finalized — comments made tonight will be taken by MGT,” said Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt. “They will also hold three opportunities for community feedback at three virutual town halls. MGT will then analyze the comments from both the Finance and Facilities Committee and the three virtual public forums to develop a final report.”
Goldhardt said the district is planning on holding three public forums to solicit input on the facilities report, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 5, 7 and 11 (times to be determined).
Goldhardt said when completed, a report will be made to the Board of School Committee.
“The MGT study, when complete, will provide a fuller picture of the district’s facilities and the challenges we face,” said Goldhardt. “This is a study and not a plan. This study will help develop a road map for the Board of School Committee to help guide decisions and plans in regards to the prudent use of facilities.”
“These are never easy conversations to have,” said Raisor. “The math problem is very easy, but the problem is it isn’t just a math problem. It’s also a political science essay, and the political science essay is very complex.”
“After all is done and said, and we have the final report, district administration will make recommendations for the Board, and the Board will then choose to adopt, reject, or choose something different,” Goldhardt said. “These types of studies always bring stress. This is not easy for anyone — including the Board and district and school administration.”
“This is requesting data, looking at enrollment, looking at your enrollment trends, looking at the average age of your buildings,” said Raisor.
School board member Art Beaudry asked about an audit done in 2016 ahead of the district’s redistricting effort, which said additional space was needed at local elementary schools because they were overcrowded.
“I think they were wrong,” said Raisor.
“One of the studies has to be wrong,” said Beaudry. “Either you’re wrong, or they were wrong. You both can’t be right.”
In August, the school district contracted with MGT to conduct a facilities audit to study the use of space and develop a master plan for the district.
According to MGT, there are currently 3,701 empty seats in schools across the district, spots formerly occupied by students. The audit reports that number is projected to grow to more than 4,500 over the next 10 years.
MGT estimates Manchester schools are spending $1,981,870.70 on empty seats in FY 2020-21, and could spend more than $20 million over the next 10 years if efforts are not taken to reduce the excess capacity.”
According to the audit, the average age of school buildings in Manchester is 70 years old.
Buildings planned and built before 1980 also don’t include space for Title I, English Language Support, Special Education, or technology, the audit states.
According to the Manchester School District Facilities Condition Assessment, completed March 2020, MSD has more than $158,000,000 in deferred maintenance, lifecycle, and capital improvement costsAccording to the MGT audit, closing the Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth Road, and Wilson elementary schools will decrease excess seats in elementary schools from 2,746 to 1,336, and save the district approximately $18,300,000 in deferred maintenance, system upgrades, and capital improvement costs, as well as almost $200,000 annually in utility costs.
The district would also realize cost efficiencies in administrative and operational staff, the report claims.