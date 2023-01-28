Jeff and Howard Brodsky

Jeff Brodsky, left, and his father, Howard Brodsky, established the Brodsky Prize for student journalists.

 Provided by the Nackey S. Loeb School

New Hampshire’s preeminent high school journalism award is inviting submissions for the 2023 Brodsky Prize, established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper to encourage out-of-the-box efforts and innovation by a new generation of student journalists.

The $5,000 Brodsky Prize is open to all New Hampshire high school students, attending public, charter or private schools. This year’s prize is open to students using traditional print journalism and those producing news via electronic media, including broadcasting, podcasting and blogging.

