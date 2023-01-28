New Hampshire’s preeminent high school journalism award is inviting submissions for the 2023 Brodsky Prize, established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper to encourage out-of-the-box efforts and innovation by a new generation of student journalists.
The $5,000 Brodsky Prize is open to all New Hampshire high school students, attending public, charter or private schools. This year’s prize is open to students using traditional print journalism and those producing news via electronic media, including broadcasting, podcasting and blogging.
Judging criteria include a student’s journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.” Interested students should submit examples of their work that are illustrative of the prize criteria, including links to electronic submissions, along with a completed application. Applications can be submitted to thebrodskyprize.org. The deadline is March 31, 2023.
“Working on the school newspaper was the most formative and meaningful high school experience for me — more than any classroom,” Jeffrey Brodsky said. “It’s more important than ever for young journalists to push boundaries and to challenge authority, and they can start by using the power of their school paper just like the press in the professional world.”
When Brodsky, now 48, and Manchester Central classmate Misbah Tahir assumed co-editorship of the “Little Green” newspaper, they revitalized a stagnant student newspaper circulation read by 20% of the school’s population, boosting readership to over 75% of Central’s students.
After graduating from Central in 1992, Brodsky studied oral history and communications at Columbia University, becoming a historian and documentary producer, before illness forced his retirement and return to his hometown.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications helps oversee the award program and provides one of the judges, Executive Director Laura Simoes. Longtime judges are Howard Brodsky, Jeffrey’s father, and chairman and CEO of CCA Global Partners; Misbah Tahir, the former Little Green co-editor, now a biotechnology finance executiv; former New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News president and publisher Joseph McQuaid; and Leah Todd, New England regional manager of the Solutions Journalism Network.
More information on the Brodsky Prize, including past winners, is available at brodskyprize.org.
More information about the Loeb School can be found at loebschool.org.
New Hampshire’s preeminent high school journalism award is inviting submissions for the 2023 Brodsky Prize, established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper to encourage out-of-the-box efforts and innovation by a new generation of student journalists.
The Biden administration on Friday released a state-by-state breakdown of people who could get assistance from the president's embattled student-loan debt relief program, days after the Education Department said independent auditors had questioned the estimated cost of the effort.