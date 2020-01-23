KEENE — Keene High School students may have to get up early after all as the Monadnock Regional School District is again asking Judge David Ruoff to issue an injunction against Keene over its new schedule.
Megan Carrier, the attorney for the Monadnock district, said in a court motion filed this week that the proposal to have the district hash out their disagreements in an expedited arbitration process with the Department of Education isn’t going to work.
“While all the parties are working diligently to find a workable date, it is not surprising that, given the number of parties and witnesses involved in this arbitration, it is difficult to schedule the arbitration ‘expeditiously,’” Carrier wrote. “The parties are now considering dates in March.”
The Fall Mountain Regional School District, based in Langdon, has now joined in the contract dispute with Monadnock and Keene, and is part of the ongoing arbitration case, Carrier wrote.
Keene is set to start using a new schedule in the coming 2020/2021 school year that will have high school and middle school students start at about 8:30 a.m., an hour later than the current school year's start time. Monadnock and Fall Mountain are keeping their start times for the coming school year at around 7:30 a.m.
Monadnock, along with the Fall Mountain Regional School District, have an agreement with Keene to send students to the Cheshire Career Center that could be jeopardized by the earlier start time.
Earlier this month, Ruoff denied Monadnock’s request for an injunction against Keene’s later start time. Carrier has argued that the time difference will negatively impact Monadnock students going to Keene for classes at the Cheshire Career Center.
The students would potentially miss out on Cheshire Career classes, and their schedules back in their home districts would also be upset with them missing some time in their core classes.
During a December hearing in the Cheshire Superior Court, Diane Fenton with the DOE told Ruoff that she would seek to have an “expedited” arbitration for Keene and Monadnock to work out the dispute. Ruoff saw no need for the injunction given the potential for the expedited hearing.
Ruoff also cited Keene’s willingness to make sure Monadnock students are not negatively impacted by the change as one of the reasons an injunction is not needed, such as Keene’s offer to allow Monadnock students to take core classes in Keene if they would miss those classes because of the time difference.
Carrier wrote that offer is unworkable for a number of reasons. In Monadnock, classes meet every other day and run for a year, whereas in Keene classes meet every day and run for a semester, she wrote. Monadnock students would be faced with the prospect of having to attend Keene on a daily basis in order to get one or two classes missed because they were going to a class at the Cheshire Career Center.
Carrier wrote in her motion that these issues were brought up to Keene’s counsel, but the Keene district has not responded to resolve them.