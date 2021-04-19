Arthur Beaudry, the longtime school board member from Ward 9, has informed city officials he is resigning his seat effective May 3.
Beaudry, who is serving his 20th year on the Board of School Committee (BOSC), said he and his wife sold their Manchester home “much quicker than we ever expected to.”
“We put it on the market and 68 people looked at it,” said Beaudry. “We got 34 offers. I didn’t expect to be leaving this early, but this happened much quicker than we thought.”
Beaudry said he and his wife are planning to move to a single-level home in Somersworth to be closer to his daughter in Dover.
Beaudry, a retired firefighter, said he’s seen “a lot of changes” over his 20 years on the school board. He was first elected to the Ward 9 seat in 2001.
“I think the thing I’m most proud of is making MST (Manchester School of Technology) a four-year high school,” said Beaudry. “I’m very proud to have been a part of that effort.”
Mayor Joyce Craig thanked Beaudry for his years of service to city schools.
“For two decades, Committeeman Arthur Beaudry has worked diligently on behalf of his constituents in Ward 9 and students across our city,” said Craig in a statement. “Arthur and I served on the Board of School Committee back in 2008, and it’s been a pleasure working with him again over these last few years. I appreciate his wealth of knowledge, hard work, and dedication. I wish him and his family all the best.”
"Committeeman Beaudry served dutifully for 10 terms, and just like a firefighter, he was always prepared," said Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt. "His depth of knowledge concerning the Board, its rules and policies has been an invaluable resource, especially for me when I arrived here as a new superintendent. I wish him well, and thank him for his service and support."
Former at-large school board member Rich Girard said Beaudry was one of the few people on the BOSC who was “truly in it for the kids.”
“He didn’t care who he had to take on to make things right for them and I respected his determination,” said Girard. “This is a big loss for the board. He and his leadership will be sorely missed. Working with him was one of the few joys of being on the school board.”
Beaudry said he will miss representing the people of Ward 9. “It’s bittersweet,” said Beaudry. “People keep saying everyone can’t wait to get out of this city, but l look at the offers we got on our house...people want to be here.”