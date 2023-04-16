Lowell Hall
Lowell Hall: a dorm at New England College's Institute of Art and Design.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

New England College’s Institute of Art and Design will move its classes and other programs out of downtown Manchester to the college’s main campus more than 30 miles away beginning in the fall, the college announced last week.

The college says students on the Manchester campus will now study at a new “Art Village” on its main campus, but the institute will continue to have a presence in Queen City with events at its galleries and its “premier assembly space at French Hall,” according to the announcement. The college will offer Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Arts degrees.

