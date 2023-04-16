New England College’s Institute of Art and Design will move its classes and other programs out of downtown Manchester to the college’s main campus in Henniker 40 miles away beginning in the fall, the college announced last week.
In 2018, the New Hampshire Institute of Art merged with New England College, a private, four-year school.
The college says students will study at a new “Art Village” on its main campus, but will continue to have a presence in Manchester with events at its galleries and its “premier assembly space at French Hall,” according to the announcement. The college will offer Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Arts degrees.
“COVID-19 depressed participation in the arts and arts education nationally. Unfortunately, NEC was not immune to this downward trend,” the announcement says. “With this move to unify our academic offerings in Henniker, NEC re-doubles its commitment to its art and design students and faculty, and the arts generally, by dedicating facilities and creating new opportunities in a welcoming setting.”
The college had offered instruction in animation, ceramics, comic arts, game design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and other fields, at both campuses.
The move will offer Institute of Art and Design students all of the college’s resources in athletics, dining, wellness, and extracurricular programs, including skiing at Pat’s Peak.
“By uniting in a common location, faculty will extend their contributions to the College community and make art and design even more available to the student body. Both faculty and students will enjoy new opportunities for cross disciplinary collaboration,” the announcement says.
As of the fall, the college had 733 undergraduate students in Henniker, 127 undergraduate students in Manchester, 188 online students and 1,810 graduate students. The college offers more than 60 associate and bachelor’s degree programs and 20 master’s degree programs, according to its website.
At the time of the merger, presidents of both institutions said the move would strengthen the two colleges to address upcoming challenges facing higher education.
An attempted merger four years earlier with Southern New Hampshire University failed.
Art institute students will also be able to study across disciplines and take courses in subjects like psychology and business — “where arts students have shown steady interest,” the announcement says.
The institute operates out of six buildings in downtown Manchester, including the Emma B. French Hall and Dining on Concord Street and the Roger Williams Studios on Amherst. A modern looking dormitory on Lowell Street was built in 2009.
In 2019, the college sold three Manchester buildings including Fuller Hall, the old Indian Head Bank building located at the corner of Pine and Hanover streets, and the former St. Anne Church, where the institute had hoped to launch an art program aimed at inner city kids.
The college says it “will look to collaborate with educational institutions and other neighbors in maintaining an active presence in the neighborhood.”
On Friday, the college released a Frequently Asked Questions sheet. One question was about equipment being offered to students now in Manchester.
“The equipment currently in Manchester for the courses in your discipline will be moved and available for you in Henniker,” the sheet reads.
