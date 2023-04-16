Lowell Hall
Lowell Hall: a dorm at New England College’s Institute of Art and Design.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

New England College’s Institute of Art and Design will move its classes and other programs out of downtown Manchester to the college’s main campus in Henniker 40 miles away beginning in the fall, the college announced last week.

In 2018, the New Hampshire Institute of Art merged with New England College, a private, four-year school.

