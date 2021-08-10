Several New Hampshire colleges have reinstated mask requirements, with COVID-19 cases surging just as students return to campus.
The University of New Hampshire, Dartmouth College, Southern New Hampshire University and NHTI are among those announcing mask requirements for students, staff and faculty in classrooms and other indoor spaces.
“If someone asks you to put on a mask, please be respectful and do so,” wrote University of New Hampshire President James W. Dean Jr. in an Aug. 6 update.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking recommendations last month, as it became clear that vaccinated people could spread the delta variant of the coronavirus. The CDC is urging even people who have been vaccinated to wear masks in areas of substantial transmission — which, as of Tuesday, included every part of New Hampshire except Sullivan County.
Dartmouth College is requiring its students to be vaccinated and on Aug. 5 announced an indoor mask requirement for everyone.
Despite a 93% vaccination rate among students, staff and faculty in Hanover, testing at Dartmouth College has found 11 new COVID-19 infections in the past two weeks. The college also wanted to comply with the town of Hanover’s reinstated indoor mask requirement.
“We understand that much has been asked of you over the past 16 months and we do not take this step lightly,” read a letter to students from Dartmouth interim provost David Kotz and executive vice president Rick Mills. “We believe that early intervention of this kind will offer us the best chance to avoid future disruptions and the earliest possible return to normalcy.”
Southern New Hampshire University is also requiring everyone who lives, works and studies on its Hooksett campus to be vaccinated. As of Monday, according to a college spokeswoman, the university also began requiring everyone to wear masks in public spaces.
Mandate prohibited
Vaccination requirements are becoming more common at colleges, with exceptions for students with medical and religious exemption.
According to a list maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education, almost 700 colleges in the United States require proof of vaccination. Six private colleges in New Hampshire will require their on-campus students to be vaccinated.
But a law signed by Gov. Chris Sununu this year bars vaccination requirements at New Hampshire’s state schools — the University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and the community colleges.
The University of New Hampshire announced last week that students will have to wear masks in classrooms at the flagship Durham campus, as well as at UNH Manchester and at the law school in Concord.
Durham students will not be required to mask up in libraries, rec centers and dorms, though the administration is encouraging students to wear masks whenever they are indoors with others. At the Manchester campus, masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces, except for staff and faculty alone in their offices.
Keene State College and Plymouth State University have yet to announce mask policies.
Since the spring, the Community College System of New Hampshire has encouraged students, staff and faculty to wear masks but has left it to the individual colleges to decide. As of Tuesday morning, NHTI in Concord was the only school in the system requiring masks. A mask mandate is set to take effect at Great Bay Community College on Aug. 16.
Some colleges hope the proportion of vaccinated students will be so high that they can return to something resembling pre-pandemic life.
Saint Anselm College expects more than 90% of students will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when classes start Aug. 23.
“Our impressive vaccination percentage allows us to loosen most of the precautions established last year,” wrote President Joseph Favazza in an email to students. “At the same time, we must understand that COVID-19 has not gone away. We will closely monitor the data on campus and in the community and we will adjust protocols as needed.”