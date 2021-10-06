With 56 positive cases at the high school and positive tests still coming in, the Raymond school board voted Wednesday to switch the high school to remote learning for at least two days — and potentially through the end of next week.
This would be the first school in New Hampshire to go entirely remote this school year, as state officials have stressed a strong preference for in-person learning, and a rule has been proposed by the state board of education that would make remote learning days not count toward the 180 days of school required by state law.
Raymond High School has been dealing with COVID-19 clusters that began around the time of the school’s homecoming activities during the last weekend of September.
Superintendent David DeRuosi said he had checked in with state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut this week as the case count grew to see if the high school could switch to remote learning for at least a few days to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Board members said they wondered if it might be better to go remote for longer, potentially through next week. DeRuosi said he would ask Edelblut if it would be acceptable to go remote next week as well.
The board voted Wednesday to send high school students to remote for the rest of the week, and potentially next week too, if Edelblut approves.
The board also voted to require masks at the elementary and middle schools.
