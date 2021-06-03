With enrollment expected to climb this fall, school officials in Litchfield say up to three new teachers may be needed to keep class sizes low, specifically in the younger grade levels.
At Griffin Memorial School, 82 children have already registered for kindergarten this fall, a number that was not anticipated, said Litchfield Superintendent Mike Jette.
The district’s policy is to make every attempt to keep kindergarten class sizes at a maximum of 18 students, while grades one through three should strive for a maximum of 20 students per classroom and grades four and five aim for 23 students. The upper grade levels have a recommended maximum size of 25 students per classroom.
“Right now, we do need an additional teacher in kindergarten,” said Jette, noting five kindergarten teachers would be necessary to keep in line with the district’s policy for class sizes.
In addition, 83 students are currently enrolled for first-grade next year, according to Jette, who said if just one more student enrolls, another teacher could potentially be needed at the first-grade level as well.
Third grade at Griffin Memorial will have 86 students in the fall, which would mean that if each of the four classrooms had 20 students, according to the policy, there would be six extra students, said school board member Heidi Ames.
“Third grade should have a fifth teacher,” said school board member Brian Bourque.
Although there are currently five assigned teachers for third grade, the proposal for next year only includes four teachers at that grade level, said Bourque.
Similarly, the fourth-grade class has 97 students enrolled, meaning there would be 23 students per class, plus an extra two students assigned to two classrooms, said Ames.
“I am not OK with that,” she said, adding fourth grade also needs a fifth teacher.
Overall, enrollment at Griffin Memorial is already expected to jump from 394 students to 424 students, according to Jette, who said there is currently the same amount of staff, with 22 teachers.
“If we add three new teachers, say goodbye to your new school. I am telling you right now, we have so many conservative voters in this town,” said school board member Elizabeth MacDonald.
Board member Christina Harrison said the district, in the past, has done its best to decrease the number of teachers when they aren’t needed.
“When we have the numbers to justify it, I think we need to add staff,” added Harrison.
MacDonald questioned whether some existing paraprofessionals could be reassigned so that every classroom teacher at Griffin Memorial has a para to assist.
“We have way too many paras in this district -- way too many,” she said.
Those paras, said Harrison, are often assigned to a specific student according to their individualized education plan, meaning the paras can’t necessarily be another set of eyes on the entire classroom.
School officials say they will continue to monitor enrollment numbers and discuss with school administrators to develop an appropriate plan for staffing.