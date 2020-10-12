As the Manchester school district prepares to welcome some students back into classrooms Tuesday, the head of the city’s teachers union says safety concerns remain among some staff.
“We are hoping for a safe return to school, but with the news of cases last week, it is impossible not to be anticipating that positive cases related to students and staff will occur,” said Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association (MEA). “Safety still must be the first priority.”
Manchester school officials are scheduled to welcome some students back into classrooms under a hybrid learning model Tuesday, with additional grades slated to return later this month.
The hybrid-learning model begins after school officials confirmed eight active cases of COVID-19 across Queen City schools -- seven students and one staff member.
The Manchester School Board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which could favor in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
District officials monitor these metrics on a weekly basis.
“The difficult part here is that the numbers are very difficult to follow for the metric the district has chosen to follow,” said Maxine Mosley, MEA vice president. “The secondary metrics of numbers of positive tests and hospital measures suggest we are in the Moderate to High levels for the last 14 days. The skew here is the third category on the school measures. The large majority of students are not in the buildings yet, so that number drops the average down quite a bit. The metric is not showing the true nature of how the virus is working -- once we have more students in school, it won't be long before that piece of the metric rises as well.”
Of the eight active cases, three are elementary students, two are middle school students, and three are high school students. There have been 29 confirmed cases total in the Manchester School District since school started on Sept. 9.
“The MEA has been working very hard with the district to make sure staff are properly assigned and ready for students,” said Hannan. “This work is not complete, as many staff members -- not just teachers -- will need accommodations according to federal law. All staff in all jobs would like nothing more than to be in school educating all of our students.”
Half of each class will go to in-person school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Everyone will do remote learning the three days each week when they are not in school.
All students over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart inside school buildings.
“The district has gone to great lengths to ready our buildings, changing ventilation, setting up isolation rooms, installing HEPA filters, ordering technology and developing traffic patterns in the schools,” said Mosley. “Most of this is done, but we do not have every room ventilated properly, and we do not have the technology we need to all be teaching from school. Many educators do not have the proper equipment to teach from school.”
“Also, depending on numbers, there seem to be a few places where the 6-foot distancing may not be able to be maintained for certain classrooms,” added Hannan. “Some staff at a higher risk are being asked to return to the buildings with students. We will be teaching both in person and remotely at the same time. This is a big task, and we will now need to wear masks while online with students. This will prove difficult for students online to understand what is happening, especially our newest learners who need to see their teacher and how words and sounds are formed.”