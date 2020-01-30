NASHUA -- In an attempt to quell miscommunication and promote transparency, school officials are considering the establishment of a new committee for the upcoming middle school project.
“This isn’t one project -- these are three different middle schools that are going to be impacted,” explained Superintendent Jahmal Mosley.
Last month, city officials approved $118 million to construct a new middle school and expand and renovate two existing middle schools.
“Certainly, when you have a project this size in a city this large, there is always miscommunication,” Mosley told the Board of Education this week.
The superintendent has received feedback from the Nashua Teachers’ Union Education Council, staff and parents about the project. He said there are still questions about the timeline, and concerns about the location of the new school.
Mosley floated the idea of establishing a new middle school committee -- a decision that would ultimately need to be made by the school board. The advisory committee could serve as an opportunity for parents, teachers or community members to express their support or their concerns, he said.
“I do think it is important that we ask the students a little bit about what they are expecting from the schools as well,” added Mosley; preliminary discussions include a proposed committee with representatives from the school board, administration, city officials, architects, staff, parents and neighbors.
The middle school project includes renovations and additions to Fairgrounds Middle School and Pennichuck Middle School, as well as the construction of a new, three-story middle school near Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive in southwest Nashua.
The tentative plan is to close the existing Elm Street Middle School and reconfigure enrollment so that 800 students will attend each of the two remaining middle schools and the new middle school.
Sharon Giglio, school board member, said she recently visited two of the city’s middle schools where she heard a lot of concerns from staff about whether they will be able to provide input while the project progresses.
“It is just really important that everyone feels like they are going to be heard,” said Giglio.
Jessica Brown, school board member, said she believes the process has already been transparent, adding the architects have had open forums about the anticipated work where the public was encouraged to provide feedback.
Brown said the project is already moving forward, adding she is unsure how many contributions can be made from members of the community at this stage in the game.
“I am not trying to be heartless, but I don’t want this (proposed) committee to just become a source for people to complain,” she said, explaining the Board of Education was elected to represent the people.
Paula Johnson, school board member, said the proposed committee is a good idea in light of the many questions that surround the large project.
“I think the people really want to interact with the board and the city … the more interaction we have with the public, the better it is,” said Johnson, adding it is understandable that neighbors might be nervous and are seeking answers.
The school board has not yet voted on the proposed committee. In the meantime, a meeting with abutters to the new middle school site has been set for 7 p.m. March 19 at Bicentennial Elementary School, 296 E. Dunstable Rd.