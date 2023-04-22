As universities and schools continue leveraging billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds to adopt technology for online and hybrid learning, some ed-tech leaders and educators say the current challenge is figuring out how to use those new tech tools to reimagine education, as well as to improve student academic performance.

That challenge was a main topic of discussion Tuesday at the annual ASU+GSV Summit, in a seminar led by Amira Learning CEO Mark Angel, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) President Paul LeBlanc, Edmentum President and CEO Jamie Candee, Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel and Tyton Partners Managing Director Kristen Fox. The discussion, titled "Has EdTech Really Changed Anything? Can EdTech Drive Results in a Brave New World?" centered on the latest capabilities of new ed-tech tools and how those new tools have changed the way educators approach instruction.

Paul LeBlanc
Paul LeBlanc came to Southern New Hampshire University in 2003 and has built the school into the largest nonprofit online educational institution in the U.S., which was dubbed by Fast Company magazine one of the 50 most innovative companies in the world.
