MANCHESTER — Dozens of students from across the country descended on the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown hotel earlier this week for the quadrennial New England College convention.
The event, convened a month before every presidential primary, gave students five days of intimate town halls with presidential candidates and their surrogates, and earnest discussion of issues from climate change to campaign finance.
The opportunity to hear directly from candidates was a treat for students from other states, unaccustomed to the tradition of retail politics in New Hampshire.
“To see the back-and-forth, the answers people have — sometimes it’s like a deer caught in the headlights,” said Monica Fonrose, a 33-year-old student at North Shore Technical and Community College in Lacombe, La. Fonrose said she found Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet impressive after watching him take questions.
Shelby Trahan, 21, a student at Fletcher Community College in Schriever, La., said she liked former U.S. Rep. John Delaney.
Wayne Lesperance, Vice President of Academic Affairs for New England College and a former political science professor, said in a statement after the convention ended that the face-to-face interaction made a difference in which candidates the students preferred, as measured in a convention-wide straw poll.
On the issues, students at the convention voiced pragmatic concerns. Fonrose said she worried about student debt, and wanted a candidate who would lower the cost of community college and make federal education grants available to more students.
Trahan said she worried about the impact of candidates’ climate change proposals on the oil industry. “Once you make the world eco-friendly, what are you going to do with people in Louisiana with no job?” she asked.
Another North Shore student, Jessica Magee, 31, said she was most worried about Social Security lasting until she retires. Education was important, she said, but it is not the only issue students care about.
Students from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. said they also appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from candidates. Campaign surrogates like former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden, were not as effective, they said.
Lexi Banasiewicz, 21, said she was looking for authenticity in a candidate because she wanted someone who would at least try to follow through on their campaign promises.
For Rebecca Heller, 21, personal qualities were less important than plans that seemed feasible.
A group of students from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., said they were interested in someone who could win an election and unify the country.
Sara Sabbagh, 22, said she wanted to hear more realistic ideas from the Democratic candidates, and said she was frustrated with the number of candidates still in the race. “You need to make your shifts toward the top four,” she said.
Fletcher Freeman, 21, said he was excited for the presidential election so the country could stop arguing about whether President Donald Trump deserves his office. Either he will be reelected or he won’t, Freeman said. “No matter who wins, we have to rally together,” he said.
At the end of the conference, the students took part in a straw poll to see who they favored for President. Using ranked-choice ballots, students said they supported President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, the ranked-choice ballots led to the most votes for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar coming in second.
