Bayly Hoehne, chief of staff at Voters of Tomorrow, with her sticker-covered laptop at the Leaders of Tomorrow Summit on July 29 in Washington. 

 Minh Connors/Washington Post

At a conference in Washington aimed at activating young conservatives, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker kicked off his speech by talking about the Iran hostage crisis and preparing for nuclear attacks as a member of the "Cold War generation" - events from decades before many of the attendees were born.

"In many ways I can commiserate with all of you. You may not have 100,000 protesters in your classroom, but it may feel like it, right?" said Walker, 55, comparing the protests he faced as the 45th governor of Wisconsin to the "intimidation" that Republican students face on campus.

