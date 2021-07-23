An internal audit of Exeter High School’s senior prom held in June found that numbering the hands of unvaccinated students and gathering student COVID-19 vaccination information violated an administrative directive and the procedures that were used were flawed.
A summary of the audit ordered in the wake of complaints about the contact tracing plan used at the prom was released Friday.
The audit highlighted several concerns and made clear that the school administration plans to make improvements for future events.
“The audit findings indicate that the collection of student vaccination information and the marking of student hands at the prom were both violations of an administrative directive not to inquire about student vaccination status. This resulted from a lack of proper planning, inadequate communication, poor execution and insufficient oversight. While there is no question that the intent of those involved in the planning was to provide a safe event for students, the procedures were flawed and poorly executed,” the summary said.
In response to the audit’s findings, the administration said it plans to redesign the process and guidelines for planning and carrying out events at all schools in School Administrative Unit 16 “to ensure appropriate oversight, communication, coordination, and execution.”
The school came under fire for its contact tracing plan that involved using a marker to write numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students who attended the senior prom on June 4.
The school administration said it was initially reported that the prom went smoothly, but in the days that followed officials learned that hands were marked to designate vaccination status. One initial parent complaint was also received, but as word of the hand numbering spread, many others in the school community expressed their outrage, including some who likened the process to Nazi Germany.
The hand numbering plan was used despite orders from Superintendent David Ryan that prohibited staff from asking students about their vaccination status. The audit determined that the directive wasn’t followed by high school administration and staff involved in the prom planning.
“In addition, appropriate care was not exercised to ensure the confidentiality of this information once it was collected,” the summary stated.
Allowing access to student vaccination information by people, including volunteers, who “may not have had an official school purpose” may have violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the audit concluded.
Ryan announced on June 10 that an internal audit of the prom planning process would be done by Rich Kane, SAU 16’s director of safety and security, and Ellen Riiska, assistant director of student services.
While the findings will be presented to the Exeter Region Cooperative School Board at a meeting on Aug. 3, the administration released its summary on Friday in an effort to “share information with the public at large while still protecting the privacy of individual employees,” the statement said.
According to the audit, a teacher, who was acting in the role of class adviser, took the lead in prom planning, but the high school administration should have been more involved in the planning and decision making, particularly in the area of contact tracing, “given the complexities of planning a large-scale event in a pandemic year,” the audit concluded.
The audit also found that advice on contact tracing should have been sought from high school health staff and state and federal experts, and more training should have been provided to volunteers at the prom.
In an emailed response when asked if disciplinary action had been taken against any school staff, Ryan wrote, “As with all events of this nature, we certainly have our procedures in place to address any personnel issues that arise or have arisen as cited in the report. Further, we will follow the reporting requirements of the N.H. Department of Education Code of Conduct and Ethics for N.H. educators.”