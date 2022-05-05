Gitty Endzweig, right, co-founder and clinical director of autism therapy center Applied ABC, talks about the center Wednesday along with Yakov Halberstam, founder & CEO, during a ribbon-cutting event for the Manchester center.
05/04/2022 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Ashley Bishop, left, center coordinator for Applied ABC, gives a tour to Kristine Pries, director of Adoption for Jim Bianco, a Concord lawyer, during the ribbon cutting event for Applied ABC, an Autism Therapy Center, on Wednesday.
Gitty Endzweig, right, co-founder and clinical director of autism therapy center Applied ABC, talks about the center Wednesday along with Yakov Halberstam, founder & CEO, during a ribbon-cutting event for the Manchester center.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
05/04/2022 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Ashley Bishop, left, center coordinator for Applied ABC, gives a tour to Kristine Pries, director of Adoption for Jim Bianco, a Concord lawyer, during the ribbon cutting event for Applied ABC, an Autism Therapy Center, on Wednesday.
A company that previously offered home-based behavioral therapy for young people with autism has opened a center in Manchester.
Applied ABC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its location at 100 William Loeb Drive, adjacent to the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News.
Kyle Covino, marketing specialist for Applied ABC, said the goal of the center is to provide the best possible clinical techniques for children with ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder) and other pervasive developmental disorders. The center works with children and young adults up to age 21.
“This is a bit of a new move for us,” Covino said. “Everything that happened with COVID, a lot of people switched to telehealth, and telehealth just isn’t going to cut it. We need in-person, hands-on support. At a time when a lot of people are moving towards telehealth, our company decided ‘let’s open a center.’”
Covino said the decision came about in response to requests from parents for services.
“They want their children to be able to socialize, they want them to be able to make friends and they can’t do that if you’re in a one-on-one environment. If you’re working in telehealth you can make virtual friendships, but there’s an immediacy in a center.”
Yakov Halberstam, founder and CEO of Applied ABC, said he’s excited to open a center in New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the center is “exactly what we need” in New Hampshire.
“It’s very needed, and the need is going to keep growing,” Sununu said. “That one-on-one connection for families that we know they rely on.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she met two students during a tour of the center Wednesday.
“What really struck me was how happy and how much fun they were having, and the connection they had with the adults they were working with,” Craig said. “You are providing an integral service to families throughout the state .”
Social worker Jillian Record called a student into her office at Manchester’s Parkside Middle School one afternoon last month — not because he was in trouble, but so he could pick up a package of beef jerky she had been saving for him.
Angi Beaulieu wants to make sure her son, a high school junior, can keep playing sports and taking welding classes next year at Newport High School. In fact, she wants to make sure he can keep going to school at all.