Officials at Keene State College report some campus move-ins planned for early this week have been delayed, due to difficulties some students are experiencing receiving COVID-19 test results.

As students move into dorms and start classes at colleges around the state this week, campus COVID-19 policies are more relaxed than they have been for the past two school years.

Coronavirus policies are generally similar across different colleges, with only one requiring masks in some indoor spaces, and none conducting regular COVID-19 tests.

