As parents, teachers and students at public schools prepare for a fall season of remote learning, two mothers living at Cross Roads House in Portsmouth talked about their frustrations on Monday as they face the impending challenges of doing so while homeless.
Linda Goodoak, who moved into the shelter in April of last year, has five children. They are 11, 12, 13, 17 and 18 years old.
Jessica Morgan has four children living with her at the shelter. They are 2, 3, 6 and 15 years old. Her eldest, who is 18, is out on their own.
Morgan said she moved into Cross Roads House on Lafayette Road just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Goodoak and Morgan’s school-aged children are enrolled in the Somersworth School District. Some of them have individualized education plans, and the women need help addressing behavioral issues.
They feel as if they have been left alone to do it all -- care for their children, teach them through remote learning, secure a job, find permanent housing.
“I can’t deal with it. I’ve got too much stress trying to find a home, trying to get our finances straight. Trying to get myself back to where I was so I can go back to work,” Morgan said.
Morgan said she has had her own place since she was 17, and was always considered logical and good at school, but remote learning is difficult, especially with toddlers in the mix.
Goodoak is looking for work and is concerned her children will have schedules this fall that will require them to be on the internet and under rigorous supervision all day. She said it was better last spring when they had more flexibility.
“The middle school schedule, they’re doing it this year like they’re actually in class. So, it starts at 8 o’clock in the morning and ends at 2:30. How do you expect me to sit home all day while my kids sit online all day long?” Goodoak said.
Somersworth School District is starting its school year in Phase 2 of a five-phase reopening plan. Staff will be in the buildings to conduct remote learning and a vast majority of students will learn from home.
Small groups of students, as identified by administrators, can access in-person instruction at school. Superintendent Robert Gadomski said on Tuesday that those small groups are fluid and may only be inside for in-person instruction for a two-hour block of time each day they are on site.
Gadomski said not every student with an IEP will automatically be part of a group for in-person learning. However, there is a liaison who works with the district’s most vulnerable families and “there’s certainly a possibility” that homeless students could be considered for in-person instruction.
Gadomski said they hope that they can move into a hybrid model and then full in-person learning this academic year.
Goodoak and Morgan said they know they are not alone in feeling frustrated and anxious as the academic year approaches. Somersworth schools start on Sept. 2, and similar concerns are being highlighted in communities throughout the state as school officials try to come up with plans that best suit their local communities.
“I think every school is like a deer in the headlights at this time,” Morgan said.
Close to 4,000 New Hampshire students experienced homelessness during the 2018-2019 academic year, according to the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness in Manchester, which issue the report “The State of Homelessness in New Hampshire: An Examination of Homelessness, Related Economic and Demographic Factors and Changes at the State and County Levels."
Statewide data on school-aged children experiencing homelessness is collected by the U.S. Department of Education.
These students may be living in a shelter -- either accompanied by family or not -- couch-surfing, living in cars, taking up residence in abandoned buildings or staying outside in parks, according to the coalition's report.