HANOVER -- The Dartmouth College chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, which had its national charter revoked, is mounting a comeback.
Dartmouth College has suspended a fraternity and a sorority following alcohol-related infractions, and another fraternity is being eyed for possible action, according to a school official.
Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communication at the college, said Wednesday that the school has a return agreement in place with the fraternity with an eye to bring it back in the coming fall term. Lawrence declined to share that agreement on Wednesday.
Dartmouth’s Sigma Phi Epsilon shut down in 2018 after it came under college suspicions, and then had its charter revoked by the national Sigma Phi Epsilon organization. At the time of the shut down, repeated alcohol violations were cited. At the time of the revocation, the national Sigma Phi Epsilon organization was seeking to remove alcohol from all its fraternity chapters by 2020.
Sigma Phi Epsilon's strategic communications director, Andrew Parrish, announced the revocation in 2018, saying problems with the Dartmouth chapter went back years.
“Since 2014, chapter members have consistently refused to align with the mission and purpose of our Fraternity,” Parrish said in the statement. “The chapter’s violations have demonstrated a consistent desire to perpetuate an experience rooted in alcohol. When this is the case, despite previous accountability measures and staff support, the national board of directors has a responsibility to act to protect our members, the campus community, the Fraternity, and its relationship with the host institution.”
The fraternity had already had its charter suspended earlier in 2018, and a membership review saw a majority of the fraternity members removed.
Lawrence declined to say what steps the fraternity will need to take in order to reopen in the fall.
The college has been cracking down on its Greek life contingent. In November, the school disciplined the Zeta Psi fraternity and the Alpha Phi sorority, citing alcohol-related infractions. The Alpha Phi sorority was also disciplined for hazing, according to the college.
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Alpha Delta fraternity, which served as the inspiration for the fraternity in "Animal House," were both de-recognized by the college in 2015 for repeated alcohol-related violations, according to the college.