BERLIN — A bill designed to prevent advocacy of socialism in public schools could censor a slice of history that briefly put Berlin in the national spotlight, critics of the proposed “subversive doctrines” measure say.
The bill “relative to teacher’s loyalty” (HB 1255) would prohibit teachers from advocating “communism, socialism, or Marxism as a political doctrine or any other doctrine or theory which includes the overthrow by force of the government of the United States or of this state in any public or state approved school or in any state institution.”
Theodore Bosen, a lawyer and Democratic activist who lives in Berlin, said that if the bill passes, it could prevent Berlin students from learning about history their forefathers shaped, as well as ban the teaching of Article 10 of the New Hampshire Constitution, he said.
Article 10, which is titled “Right of Revolution,” allows Granite Staters to “reform the old, or establish a new government.” According to Bosen, the socialist Farmer-Labor Party did that in Berlin from 1934 through 1943 by voting for change at the ballot box, not through violence.
Bosen, who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, said he was struck by how Sanders’ opponents improperly called him a socialist. Socialism, as practiced in Western European countries and elsewhere in the world, he said, is peaceful and based on democratic principles, foremost among them the right to vote.
Democratic socialism is not the “socialism” of totalitarian regimes such as Russia, Venezuela or China, which use force to control their peoples, he said.
Cold War law
The proposed legislation would update a 1949 Cold War-era law still on the books that bans teachers from advocating communism. The law originally contained another provision that was repealed in the 1990s, which required teachers to take an oath of loyalty and face a penalty if they didn’t.
The legislation has attracted media attention outside the state, with The Washington Post, Forbes, U.S. News and World Report all publishing news stories or commentary.
Bosen and the bill’s many opponents would not seem to have much to fear about the bill becoming law any time soon.
During a lengthy, largely negative public hearing in late January, 2,268 people signed up to oppose the bill. Only 26 supported it, and not a single advocate submitted written testimony online.
The bill’s prime author, Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, began the hearing by saying she was working on a full rewrite of the bill because it didn’t meet her original intentions.
“A lot of times, under the idea of teaching, there are — hopefully it’s rare, but it definitely is happening in our state — teachers who are not educating but indoctrinating,” Lekas testified.
“And I see that as very harmful to students and to thought processes and all of that. There’s a big difference between education and indoctrination.”
Lekas, who wants educators prohibited from teaching that slavery was unique to America, supports a ban on teachers promoting political philosophies such as fascism in class.
Another supporter, Rep. Keith Ammon, R-New Boston, said the aim was not to bring back the loyalty oath, but rather to update the anti-communism law to “reflect current reality.”
Typically, any policy committee forms a subcommittee if its leadership wants to change and fix a bill the sponsor has asked to improve.
Since the House hearing, however, no such panel has been formed and the House Education Committee has not scheduled a vote with just three weeks left to act on it.
Rank-and-file teachers, union leaders and students filled the committee room on the day of the hearing to oppose it.
“(Joseph) McCarthy would be very excited by this law,” testified Jennifer Given, a history teacher at Hollis/Brookline High School.
“I teach my students that there are lines: that slavery was wrong, that Nazis are wrong, that fascism is wrong. I do not indoctrinate them, but I do tell them that when people lose their lives for expressing their ideas, that’s wrong. And that’s exactly what this law is attempting to do.”
Paper politics
In researching socialism, Bosen said he learned of a movement in Berlin that arose as a response to the Great Depression and to the the influence of the Brown Paper Company, which controlled the city’s politics.
While Brown Paper continued to reap profits, it laid off workers and cut their wages, he said. In that challenging time, Berlin’s tax collector misappropriated revenues, but city leaders declined to pursue charges.
That inaction led to the formation of the Berlin Taxpayers Association, which retained Harvard-educated lawyer and Berlin native Arthur Bergeron.
Bergeron won standing for the association to bring legal action against the tax collector, which led to his eventual resignation and prosecution by the state, said Linda Upham-Bornstein, a history lecturer at Plymouth State University.
In 1934, following in the footsteps of a similarly named group formed in Minnesota 20 years earlier, the association became known as the Farmer-Labor Party. That year it won all seats in the Berlin municipal elections, with Daniel J. Feindel chosen as mayor.
The next year, Bergeron was elected mayor, a post he held until 1938.
Because Bergeron was considered honest and trustworthy, Bosen and Upham-Bornstein said, the state and federal governments provided financial relief to Berlin. Bergeron separately dealt with the Brown Company to allow it to continue operating while ensuring that its employees got a fair shake in the process.
Although it didn’t catch on in New Hampshire much beyond Berlin, the larger Farmer-Labor movement attracted the attention of President Franklin Roosevelt, who was concerned a third party would siphon votes away from him in the 1936 elections.
Rather than take that risk, Roosevelt, absorbed the platform into what later was known as “The Second New Deal,” which included the Social Security Act and re-established the rights of workers’ right to unionize and bargain collectively,
As the national economy recovered from the Depression, the Farmer-Labor Party gradually faded from the political scene in Berlin and elsewhere.
The Second New Deal had an impact on society for the next 50 years, and cumulatively, the story of the Farmer-Labor party in Berlin is a great story for students to know, Bosen said.
HB1255, on the other hand, would prevent the teaching of that story, he contends: “You couldn’t cook up a worse example of legislation.”
Upham-Bornstein, whose husband, Peter Bornstein, is the presiding justice of the Coos County Superior Court and was a former law partner of Bergeron, noted that poet laurreate and Granite Stater Robert Frost was a member of the Farmer-Labor Party.
Berlin was receptive to the party, she explained, because of what another paper company had already done in the city.
Faced in 1931 with a labor strike, International Paper not only shuttered its plant but “dismantled it so they wouldn’t have to pay taxes,” said Upham-Bornstein, who wrote “Citizens with a ‘Just Cause’: The New Hampshire Farmer-Labor Party in Depression-Era Berlin,” for the Fall 2008 issue of “Historical New Hampshire.”
Socialism defined
She agreed with Bosen that many people today still don’t understand what socialism is, nor that it effects change by voting, not violence.
Socialism might not be 100% right, she said, “but is any political ideology 100% right? Instead of criticizing, you take the good from each one.”
She pointed out that “The largest socialist project was done by a Republican in the 1950s,” referring to the Federal Aid Highway Act, which was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower, and which created the Interstate Highway System.
In addition to improving the lot of workers and farmers in and around Berlin, the Farmer-Labor Party championed open meetings and the public deliberations of elected boards.
“We should be proud” of Bergeron and the the party, she said, even though Bergeron later left the Farmer-Labor Party and ran successfully for county solicitor as a Republican.
“How can you not teach that?” she said. “It’s such a beautiful story in so many ways. A person who grew up and came back to save his community. That’s a terrific story of redemption and saving a community that you care about.”