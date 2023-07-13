Shawn Baskerville has been named the new principal at Weston Elementary School, Manchester school officials announced Thursday.
Baskerville has served as an assistant principal in the Manchester School District since 2011, working seven years at Hillside Middle School before moving to Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School five years ago.
He replaces Liz MacDonald, who retired at the end of June after 30 years in the district.
In announcing the hiring, Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis highlighted Baskerville’s experience with special education experience and work at both the elementary and middle school levels.
“Given his years of experience in the district, I am looking forward to seeing Mr. Baskerville step into this new role as a building level leader,” Gillis said in a statement. “At Weston, he’ll be joining and leading a tremendous team. I hope you will join me in congratulating Mr. Baskerville and welcoming him to the Weston community.”
In addition to his administrative experience in Manchester, Baskerville previously served in Litchfield and Londonderry School Districts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Indiana State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from New England College.
He holds numerous certifications in special education, in addition to his principal certification.
“Stepping into the role of principal at Weston Elementary fills me with a deep sense of excitement,” Baskerville said in a statement. “I embrace the opportunity to spark curiosity and help shape the path of possibilities for every child, and for the school as a whole. I look forward to meeting and working with the faculty, students and parents.”
The position of assistant principal at Highland-Goffe’s Falls has been posted on the school district’s website, along with other open positions, at www.mansd.org/page/human-resources.
