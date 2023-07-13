Shawn Baskerville

Shawn Baskerville has been named the new principal at Weston Elementary School, Manchester school officials announced Thursday.

Baskerville has served as an assistant principal in the Manchester School District since 2011, working seven years at Hillside Middle School before moving to Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School five years ago.

