BEDFORD — The Bedford Women’s Club has scholarships that are open to any graduating senior (male or female) who is a Bedford resident applying to a post-secondary school or training program. The minimum award is $1,000.
The club began giving scholarships to high school seniors in 1947 and has named this scholarship after the late Josephine A. Fearon, an educator and past club president.
Bedford residents in the Class of 2020 attending Bedford High School, a private school or being home-schooled will find the application by going to bedfordwomensclub.org and clicking on Scholarships & Charities and downloading the high school form.
Seniors are urged to give themselves time to complete each component of the application as well as to request a reference and give that person adequate time to write a letter. The club says school counselors are a resource to students going through the application process.
Applications must include an essay, transcript, list of extracurricular activities and community service, and financial need statement. Completed applications, including attachments, must be received by March 16.
For more information, call Nancy Herper at 471-0892 or email questions to bwcbedfordnh@gmail.com.